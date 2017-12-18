Western Troy Capital Resources: Grants Options

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2017 - Western Troy Capital Resources (TSX VENTURE:WRY) (Western Troy) has granted 2 million options to its directors and officers. These options have been granted pursuant to Western Troy's Stock Option Plan. They will have a term of five years and are exercisable at a price of 5 cents per share. Western Troy's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WRY. Western Troy has 40,914,870 shares outstanding. More information can be found on its Website at www.westerntroycapital.com.

Western Troy Capital Resources

Rex E. Loesby, CEO

303-771-9610

RexLoesby@gmail.com

www.westerntroycapital.com

