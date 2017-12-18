EnGold Arranges $150,000 Financing

VANCOUVER, Dec. 18, 2017 /CNW/ - David H. Brett, President & CEO, Engold Mines Ltd., (TSX-V: EGM, "EnGold" or the "Company") reports that EnGold has arranged a private placement of 625,000 flow through shares at a price of $0.24 per share with Pangea Flow-Through Fund 2017 for proceeds of $150,000, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The funds will be used to continue exploration of the Company's 100% owned Lac La Hache Copper, Gold, Silver property in the Cariboo region of BC.
About EnGold
EnGold (www.engold.ca) is focused on exploring its 100% owned mineral property located near the town of Lac La Hache in BC's prolific Cariboo mining region. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities, the Company is dedicated to driving exceptional shareholder and stakeholder value by discovering and developing mineral resources.
This news release may contain "forward?looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual development or results may vary materially from those in these "forward looking statements."
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
