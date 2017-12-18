Gold Finder Announces Completion of 2:1 Common Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Dec. 18, 2017) -

Gold Finder Explorations Ltd. (NEX:GFN.H) ("GFN") announces that effective as of the date hereof the consolidated common shares of GFN (the "Common Shares") have been consolidated on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every two (2) pre-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation").

Shareholder approval is not required pursuant to the constating documents of GFN. The Consolidation was approved by the board of directors of GFN.

The number of Common Shares that are currently issued and outstanding prior to the Consolidation is 9,319,798. Following completion of the Consolidation, GFN will have approximately 4,659,899 Common Shares issued and outstanding on a post-Consolidation basis.

The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the Common Shares are as follows:

Type of Security CUSIP ISIN Common Shares 380598300 CA3805983002

A letter of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to the shareholders of GFN ("Shareholders"). All Shareholders will be required to send their respective certificates representing the pre-Consolidation Common Shares with a properly completed letter of transmittal to the transfer agent of GFN, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare"), in Vancouver, British Columbia, all in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Additional copies of the letter of transmittal can be obtained through Computershare (Shareholder services 1800-564-6253 or by e-mail to corporateactions@computershare.com). All Shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre-Consolidation Common Share certificate(s) to Computershare will receive either a post-Consolidation Common Share certificate or Direct Registration System (DRS) Advice, as applicable.

Trading Halt

As previously announced, trading in the Common Shares was halted following the entering into of the letter of intent in respect of the proposed reverse takeover transaction involving the acquisition by GFN of all of the shares of Venzee Inc. (the "Transaction"). Trading will remain halted pending further filings with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in respect of the Transaction. Upon completion of the Transaction, or shortly thereafter, the Common Shares will resume trading on the TSXV on a post-Consolidation basis.

