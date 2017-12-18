Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Discovery Metals Announces Appointment of New CFO and Change in Fiscal Year-End

18.12.2017  |  Marketwired

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec 18, 2017) - Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX VENTURE:DSV) ("Discovery" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andreas L'Abbé as the new Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Mr. L'Abbé is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Chartered Accountant) and brings over 10 years of financial and accounting experience in the mining sector. He has held key finance and strategy positions with a number of producing mining companies, most recently as Director of Finance at Tahoe Resources Inc. During his career Mr. L'Abbé also held the positions of VP Finance at Timmins Gold Corp. (now Alio Gold Inc.), and Financial Reporting Analyst for Goldcorp Inc. Prior to these roles, Mr. L'Abbé worked with Grant Thornton LLP in their Assurance and Business Advisory group.

Mr. Orest Zajcew has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, but will remain as Corporate Secretary.

Taj Singh, Discovery Metals' President and CEO stated: "We are excited to have Andreas joining the management team. He has spent much of his career working for operating mining companies and has spent substantial time at mining sites in Mexico and South America. He has extensive experience with financial reporting and controls, and he will be a tremendous asset as we ramp up our exploration and development activities in Mexico. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Orest for his diligent work over the past several months in helping put together the Discovery Metals team and building the infrastructure and foundation of the new company."

The Company also announces a change in fiscal year-end from August 31 to December 31, effective immediately. For details regarding the length and ending dates of the financial reporting periods, including the comparative periods, for the interim and annual financial statements to be filed for the Company's transition year and its new financial year, reference should be made to the Notice of Change of Fiscal Year End filed by the Company on SEDAR pursuant to National Instrument 51-102.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:
DISCOVERY METALS CORP.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Contact

Taj Singh, P.Eng, CPA
President & CEO
416-613-9410
taj.singh@dsvmetals.com
Susie Bell
Investor Relations Manager
604-683-7790
susie.bell@dsvmetals.com


