Argex Titanium Holds First Closing of Private Placement for $792,500

MontrÃ©al, QuÃ©bec (FSCwire) - Argex Titanium Inc. (TSX: RGX) (“Argex”) is pleased to announce that it has held a first closing of a private placement at which it issued an aggregate of 9,450,000 “hard-dollar” units (“HD Units”) for gross proceeds of $472,500 and 6,400,000 “flow-through” units (“FT Units”) for gross proceeds of $320,000 to arm’s-length “accredited investors” at a price of $0.05 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to Argex of $792,500.

Each of the HD Units is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant while each of the FT Units is comprised of one “flow-through” common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant entitles its holder to acquire one additional Argex common share at a price of $0.06 for a period of 24 months.

Argex will use the proceeds from the sale of the FT Units for exploration on its Lac Brûlé iron-titanium (Fe-Ti) property in Québec and the net proceeds from the sale of the HD Units for working capital.

“Argex’s Management will continue to diligently work on all relevant financial strategies to allow Argex to reach its full potential. We truly believe that our goal to become a low-cost producer of TiO 2 pigments and a preferred technology provider to TiO 2 producers will be achieved”, stated Mazen Alnaimi, Argex’s Chairman and CEO.

At the first closing, Argex also issued an aggregate of 1,043,000 “broker warrants” to various securities dealers, representing an amount equal to 7% of the number of units sold through such dealers. Each of the “broker warrants” entitles its holder to purchase one additional Argex common share at a price of $0.0528 for a period of 24 months.

Argex expects to hold additional closings of the private placement, subject to an aggregate maximum of 20,000,000 HD Units ($1,000,000) and 10,000,000 FT Units ($500,000). The securities issued at the first closing are subject to a four-month “hold period” under applicable securities regulations.

About Argex Titanium

Argex Titanium Inc. has developed an advanced chemical process for the volume production of high-grade titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) for use in high-quality paint, plastics, cosmetics and other TiO 2 applications. The Corporation’s unique proprietary process uses relatively inexpensive and plentiful source material from a variety of potential vendors to produce TiO 2 , along with other valuable by-products. Argex’s process provides a significant cost and environmental advantage over current legacy TiO 2 production methods.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Argex, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” “target” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including additional closings of the private placement referred to above, or if any of them do so, what benefits Argex will derive. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Argex's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under “Risk Factors” in Argex’s Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Argex does not intend, nor does Argex undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Contact:

Mazen Alnaimi

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Argex Titanium Inc.

info@argex.ca

Gladys Caron

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Argex Titanium Inc.

Gladys.caron@argex.ca

