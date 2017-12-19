Leading Edge Materials Receives Conditional Approval for Listing on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm

VANCOUVER, Dec. 18, 2017 /CNW/ - Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials") or (the Company") (TSXV:LEM) (OTCQB: LEMIF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received conditional approval for the listing of common shares of Leading Edge Materials (the "LEM Common Shares") on Nasdaq First North. The approval is subject to completion of customary conditions, such as share price and the minimum number of qualified registered shareholders in Euroclear. On satisfaction of the conditions, LEM Common Shares will trade under the symbol "LEMSE". The Company's ISIN: CA52171T1003 remains unchanged.

A Company Description for Leading Edge Materials was prepared in connection with the application for admission of the LEM Common Shares to trade on Nasdaq First North. The Company Description has been approved by Nasdaq Stockholm AB, and will be available on Leading Edge Material's website shortly.

In corporate news, the Company also advises that due to work commitments, Nick Demare has resigned as a Director of Leading Edge Materials but will continue in his role as the Company's CFO.

Blair Way, President and CEO, stated "The Company is very pleased to have received the conditional approval for trading on Nasdaq First North. We look forward to working with the Swedish investment community to grow our business. Furthermore, I note the invaluable contribution of Nick Demare as a founding Director of Leading Edge Materials, and we look forward to his continued contribution as CFO".

Nasdaq First North Stockholm is a logical choice for a dual listing of Leading Edge Materials, to both expand the Company's European profile and broaden the European shareholder base. With graphite, lithium, rare earth and cobalt assets located in the Nordic region, Leading Edge Materials can deliver a unique opportunity to European investors to take part in the high growth lithium ion battery market.

The potential for wider dissemination of corporate information, increased trading volume and higher exposure to prospective European customers were considered by Leading Edge Materials in the decision to dual list, which is anticipated to benefit both existing and new shareholders.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials was formed with our sights firmly focused on the material demands of a once-in-a-generation revolution, as the world shifts to the efficient production, storage and preservation of low carbon energy. From the lithium batteries in our electric vehicles to our ability to generate energy from the sun, wind and waves LEM is focused on the green energy markets. With a focus on Europe and assets in innovation-rich Scandinavia, Leading Edge Materials is ideally placed to play a pivotal role in the sustainable supply of critical technology materials.

About Nasdaq First North

Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

Advisers

Advisers in connection to the Listing are: Remium Nordic AB ("Remium"), as Financial Adviser and Liquidity Provider, Advokatfirman Delphi, as Legal Advisers in Sweden and, Gowling WLG, as Legal Advisers in Canada.

About Remium

All companies listing on Nasdaq First North must engage a Certified Adviser ("CA") as part of the listing requirements. Remium has been appointed to serve as the Company's CA.

Important information

