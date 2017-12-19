Pure Gold Mining Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Dec. 18, 2017 - Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:PGM) (“Pure Gold” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to its directors and employees, exercisable to purchase up to 5,170,000 common shares in the capital of the Company until December 15, 2022 at an exercise prices of $0.49 per share. Directors and officers of the Company and employees performing investor relations activities were awarded 1,800,000, 2,750,000 and 300,000 stock options respectively. The incentive stock options were granted in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan.
ABOUT PURE GOLD Our mandate is pure and simple. To dream big. To colour outside the lines. To use smart science and creativity to unlock the next major discovery at the Madsen Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario. And become Canada’s next iconic gold company.
Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company’s website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
