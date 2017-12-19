Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Pure Gold Mining Grants Incentive Stock Options

19.12.2017  |  GlobeNewswire
VANCOUVER, Dec. 18, 2017 - Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:PGM) (“Pure Gold” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to its directors and employees, exercisable to purchase up to 5,170,000 common shares in the capital of the Company until December 15, 2022 at an exercise prices of $0.49 per share. Directors and officers of the Company and employees performing investor relations activities were awarded 1,800,000, 2,750,000 and 300,000 stock options respectively. The incentive stock options were granted in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

ABOUT PURE GOLD
Our mandate is pure and simple. To dream big. To colour outside the lines. To use smart science and creativity to unlock the next major discovery at the Madsen Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario. And become Canada’s next iconic gold company.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company’s website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.


ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darin Labrenz"
Darin Labrenz, President & CEO



Investor inquiries:
Tel: 604-646-8000
info@puregoldmining.ca


Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Pure Gold Mining Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.puregoldmining.ca


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap