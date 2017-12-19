Initial Rhyolite Ridge Mining Study Confirms Potential for Long Mine Life from Currently Defined South Basin Resource

Highlights

• Initial mining study points towards low-cost open pit mining at Rhyolite Ridge

• Potential for long-life mining operation at rates of 2 million to 4 million tonnes per annum

• Based on only the high-grade (lithium-boron) component of the South Basin Resource

• The Resource is likely to increase substantially with additional drilling outside of the current Resource at both South Basin and North Basin

• Two stage development being considered:

A 2Mtpa starter pit (constrained) based on 26Mt Resource that may be eligible for fast-track permitting due to its small footprint



A large, unconstrained pit based on 87Mt Resource and sufficient to support 4Mtpa operation

• The mining study provides the basis for estimating the cost of feed to the processing plant and is an integral part of the Preliminary Feasibility Study currently underway

• Together with recently announced favorable heap leach results (12/12/17), the mining study supports the potential for low capital and operating costs for the mining and acid-leaching stages of the project

NORTH SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian-based lithium-boron mine developer Global Geoscience Ltd. (“Global” or the “Company”) (ASX:GSC) today announced that the initial mining study confirms that the large, shallow Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron deposit in Nevada, USA is amenable to low-cost open pit mining at rates of 2 to 4 million tonnes per annum (“Mtpa”).



Whilst no decision has been made at this stage, the Company is considering production rates in the range of 2 million to 4 million tonnes per annum. By way of illustration, one million tonnes of mineralisation contains approximately 8,700 tonnes of lithium carbonate and 77,200 tonnes of boric acid.

Global Geoscience’s Managing Director, Bernard Rowe said: “The initial mining study has shown that the Rhyolite Ridge Resource can readily support a 2Mtpa to 4Mtpa mining operation based solely on the current high-grade lithium-boron Resource at South Basin.”

“We are examining an initial starter pit based on a 26Mt pit shell (constrained) that we expect will allow us to stay under the one square mile footprint required to be considered for fast-track permitting under US Federal Government regulations. The initial development could be followed by a much larger development based on the 87Mt pit shell (unconstrained) that would allow an increased production rate of 4Mtpa and above.”

It is important to note that mining study has only examined mining parameters and any implied cost estimates only relate to mining and specifically exclude processing and refining costs. In that respect, the mining study is only examining the parameters to mine and supply feed to the processing plant.

The mining study considered two scenarios:

• A smaller constrained starter pit shell:

26 million tonnes at 1,400ppm lithium (equivalent to 0.74% lithium carbonate) and 1.24% boron (equivalent to 7.1% boric acid)

Supporting a 2Mtpa operation for more than 10 years

Low strip ratio of less than 4:1

Small footprint that may be eligible for fast-track permitting

• A larger unconstrained pit shell:

87 million tonnes at 1,635ppm lithium (equivalent to 0.87% lithium carbonate) and 1.35% boron (equivalent to 7.7% boric acid)

Supporting a 4Mtpa operation for more than 20 years

A summary of key pit shells is shown in the table below.

Table 1:

Pit Shell 22

constrained 23

unconstrained Mining Rate Mtpa 2 4 Tonnage of Mineralisation Mt 26 87 Potential Mine Life Years 13 21 Strip Ratio t:t 3.9 5.8 Mined Grade – Lithium ppm 1,400 1,635 Mined Grade – Boron % 1.24 1.35 Contained Lithium Carbonate kt 194 757 Contained Boric Acid kt 1,843 6,718 Portion of Resource as Indicated % 98 91 Footprint of pit sq. mile 0.25 2.9

Lithium carbonate and boric acid are planned to be produced at the Rhyolite Ridge mine site and are included in the above table to illustrate the scale of the project. The contained lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) is derived by multiplying the mined lithium grade (ppm) by 5.32. The contained boric acid (H 3 BO 3 ) is derived by multiplying the mined boron grade (%) by 5.72.

Mining Study

Global Geoscience engaged RPM Global (“RPM”) (formerly Runge) to conduct an initial mining study (strategic analysis) of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project. The study included pit limit optimisation using Whittle 4X and developing a conceptual mine site layout. Further work to be completed includes pit design and scheduling. Mining cost estimates were provided by RPM.

Mining projects in Nevada with a disturbance footprint (mine, plant, dumps and other infrastructure) of less than one square mile may be considered for expedited approval and permitting. The Company requested RPM to constrain a pit in a manner to provide adequate tonnage (>20Mt) and mine life (10 years) with the smallest possible footprint (surface area).

Two main scenarios were examined in the study:

1) small constrained pit at the northern end of the Resource that could be considered for fast-track permitting if the total mine footprint is under one square mile; and

2) large, unconstrained pit mining most of the high-grade lithium-boron Indicated Resource.

The key inputs to the RPM mining study were:

Rhyolite Ridge Mineral Resource announced 31 October 2017

Marginal cut-off grade of 1,050ppm Li and 0.5% boron

Open pit slope angles of 45 degrees

Mining dilution of 5% (at zero grade) and loss of 5%

Mining rate of 2Mtpa of lithium-boron mineralization

RPM provided an estimate of mining costs for the project of US$2.81/tonne of waste and US$3.26/tonne of mineralisation.

The selected pit shells target the high-grade lithium-boron mineralisation in the Indicated Resource of 103 million tonnes at 1,700 ppm lithium (equivalent to 0.9% lithium carbonate) and 1.31% boron (equivalent to 7.5% boric acid) at a 1,050ppm lithium and 0.5% boron cut-off. This shallow, high-grade lithium-boron mineralisation outcrops along the northwest and west sides of the South Basin Mineral Resource.

The lithium-only mineralisation in the Mineral Resource is excluded from the study as it is likely to require different processing. Testwork on the lithium-only mineralisation has not yet been completed, but it is reasonable to assume this mineralisation may be stockpiled for potential future processing.

The chart below shows the unconstrained mineable quantity above the marginal cut-off grade, that is, that material likely to be processed, and the associated average strip ratio as the Whittle pit shells become larger (limited only by the size of the Resource).

The largest shell contains material above the marginal cut-off grade of 87 million tonnes at an average grade of 1,635 ppm lithium (equivalent to 0.87% lithium carbonate) and 1.35% boron (equivalent to 7.7% boric acid). Within this unconstrained shell, 91% is Indicated Resource and 9% is Inferred Resource. At an average strip ratio of 5.8:1 the total quantity of below cut-off grade material is approximately 505 Mt.

There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Resources or that the production target itself will be realised.

The strip ratios for the smaller pit shells are significantly lower, particularly for the pit shells containing less than 10 million tonnes (shells 9 and below).

Plan showing outlines of two pit shells in relation to the current Mineral Resource and outcrop.

The Resource remains open to the north, south and east. UTM Zone 11 (NAD27).

The long-section below shows the progression of pit shells from north to south across the deposit with the lithium-boron mineralisation shown in green and yellow.



Long section showing constrained and unconstrained shells. The figure depicts the flat nature of the

mineralisation, which means a relatively constant low strip ratio. Mineralisation is thickest in the north

where mining is planned to commence.

The deposit depth is the key driver of how the Whittle pit shells develop as the mineralisation is very consistent laterally. The nested shells start in the north of the deposit and generally grow towards the deeper areas to the south.

The chart below shows the average lithium and boron grades for each pit shell for the constrained scenario.

The average boron grade decreases slightly with the larger tonnage pit shells in the constrained scenario. The lithium grades are very consistent across all shells.

Constrained Pit

In order to work towards the base case mine plan in the PFS, the Company required a pit shell that:

provides 2 Mtpa of lithium-boron mineralisation for a minimum of ten years; and

minimise the surface impact (footprint) of the selected pit shell and associated works.

A small, constrained pit could be considered for fast-track permitting if the total mine footprint is under one square mile.



The chart below summarises the constrained mineable quantity above the marginal cut-off grade, that is, that material likely to be processed, and the associated strip ratio, for the various pit shells based on these constraints.

The pit that best satisfies the constraints is Pit 22 with a mineable quantity of 26Mt, an average strip ratio of 3.9 and a footprint of 0.25 square mile (0.61 km2).

As detailed in table below, for material above the marginal cut-off grade, Pit 22 contains 26 million tonnes at 1,400ppm lithium (equivalent to 0.74% lithium carbonate) and 1.24% boron (equivalent to 7.1% boric acid).

Nearly all (98%) of the lithium-boron mineralisation contained in Pit 22 is within the Indicated Resource, and hence is a suitable basis for mine planning in the PFS. The remaining 2% of the mineralisation is Inferred.

Table 2: Whittle Optimisation Results for the Constrained Case

Pit

Number Mineable

Quantity

(Mt) Waste

Quantity

(Mt) Total Pit

Quantity (Mt) Average

Strip Ratio

(t:t) Lithium

Grade

(ppm) Boron

Grade

(ppm) Li 2 CO 3

Grade

(%) H 3 BO 3

Grade

(%) K 2 SO 4

Grade

(%) 5 4.3 14.3 18.6 3.4 1,476 14,790 0.79 8.46 1.96 6 4.6 15.0 19.6 3.3 1,475 14,675 0.78 8.39 1.96 7 7.4 22.8 30.2 3.1 1,454 14,129 0.77 8.08 1.93 8 8.1 24.1 32.2 3.0 1,454 13,956 0.77 7.98 1.92 9 8.8 27.7 36.5 3.1 1,457 14,031 0.78 8.03 1.91 10 9.1 28.6 37.7 3.1 1,458 13,982 0.78 8.00 1.91 11 10 33 43 3.3 1,460 14,044 0.78 8.03 1.90 12 11 36 47 3.3 1,475 13,830 0.78 7.91 1.88 13 12 38 50 3.3 1,470 13,730 0.78 7.85 1.86 14 12 43 55 3.5 1,468 13,794 0.78 7.89 1.85 15 13 45 58 3.4 1,462 13,617 0.78 7.79 1.84 16 14 51 64 3.7 1,465 13,740 0.78 7.86 1.84 17 14 51 66 3.6 1,460 13,596 0.78 7.78 1.83 18 15 55 70 3.7 1,458 13,551 0.78 7.75 1.82 19 17 59 76 3.5 1,448 13,152 0.77 7.52 1.79 20 17 60 77 3.5 1,442 13,059 0.77 7.47 1.78 21 18 62 80 3.5 1,440 13,003 0.77 7.44 1.78 22 26 101 127 3.9 1,400 12,433 0.74 7.11 1.65 23 34 185 219 5.4 1,406 12,697 0.75 7.26 1.61

The nested shells grow outwards from the centre of the pit, so a phased mining approach with staged cut-backs is recommended. Pit 11 in the table provides an indication of the mineralisation that would be mined in the first five years of a 2 Mtpa operation. This smaller pit has an average strip ratio of 3.3 and contains 10 million tonnes at 1,460ppm lithium (equivalent to 0.78% lithium carbonate) and 1.40% boron (equivalent to 8.0% boric acid).

