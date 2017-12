AMR Issuance of Shares

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asian Mineral Resources Ltd. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: ASN) announces that 7,000,000 common shares of the Company have been issued to its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Duncan Blount, pursuant to the terms of his employment agreement. The shares will be subject to a hold period, such that they cannot be traded prior to September 22, 2018. The Company has received conditional approval from the TSXV for the issue of the shares.



ABOUT AMR

For further details on AMR, please refer to the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report – Ban Phuc Nickel Project” dated February 15, 2013 and the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report – Ta Khoa Concession’’ dated March 3, 2017, both available on SEDAR or the AMR website www.asianmineralres.com

For further information:

Paula Kember

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +1 (416) 360-3412