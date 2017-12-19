Filo Mining Files Technical Report for Flagship Filo del Sol Project

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Dec 18, 2017) - Filo Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE:FIL)(OMX:FIL) ("Filo Mining", "Filo", or the "Company") announces that a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report (the "Technical Report"), which summarizes the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Company's Filo del Sol Project has been completed and filed on SEDAR. The results of the PEA on Filo del Sol were announced in the Company's news release dated November 28, 2017.

The Technical Report titled "Independent Technical Report for a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Filo del Sol Project, Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina" dated December 18, 2017 with an effective date of November 6, 2017, was prepared by Fionnuala Devine, P.Geo., of Merlin Geosciences Inc.; Carl E. Defilippi, RM SME, of Kappes, Cassiday & Associates; Giovanni Di Prisco, Ph.D., P.Geo., of Terra Mineralogical Services Inc.; James N. Gray, P.Geo., of Advantage Geoservices; Robert McCarthy, P.Eng., of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc.; Cameron Scott, P.Eng., of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc.; and Neil Winkelmann, FAusIMM, of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., all of whom are Qualified Persons as defined by NI-43-101 and are independent of the Company. The Technical Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.filo-mining.com).

ABOUT FILO MINING CORP.

Filo Mining's flagship project is its 100% controlled Filo del Sol Project located on the border between San Juan Province, Argentina and Region III, Chile. Filo del Sol is located between the prolific Maricunga and El Indio Gold Belts, two major mineralized trends that contain such deposits as Caspiche, La Coipa, Veladero, El Indio, and Pascua Lama. The region is mining-friendly and hosts a number of large scale mining operations. The project area is covered under the Mining Integration and Complementation Treaty between Chile and Argentina, which provides the framework for the development of cross border mining projects.

Filo Mining is listed on the TSX-V and Nasdaq First North Exchange under the trading symbol "FIL".

