Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

FINANCE VIDEO: Xanadu Mines Ltd - MD Andrew Stewart is Interviewed by Tim Mckinnon at Mines and Money

04:21 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
London - Xanadu Mines Ltd. (ASX:XAM) MD Andrew Stewart is interviewed by Tim Mckinnon at Mines and Money 2017 in the "Shark Tank".

Xanadu has a portfolio of Copper Gold Porphyry deposits in Mongolia and is actively progressing development and increase to their resource inventory.

To view the video interview, please visit:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/91453/xam


About Xanadu Mines:

Xanadu Mines Ltd. is a Mongolian exploration company founded in 2005 and listed on the ASX on 21 December 2010 (ASX:XAM).

Xanadu maintains a dual exploration strategy for base metals (porphyry copper and gold) and coal (coking and thermal), given the unique opportunity presented by Mongolia's world class geological endowment. The country has a vast cache of walk-up drill targets many of which have never before been subjected to modern or advanced high technology exploration.


About Mines and Money:

Mines and Money is the leading international event series for mining investment and capital raising. We connect miners with money and investors with opportunity

Source: Xanadu Mines / Mines and Money
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Xanadu Mines Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.xanadumines.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap