FINANCE VIDEO: Xanadu Mines Ltd - MD Andrew Stewart is Interviewed by Tim Mckinnon at Mines and Money
04:21 Uhr | ABN Newswire
London - Xanadu Mines Ltd. (ASX:XAM) MD Andrew Stewart is interviewed by Tim Mckinnon at Mines and Money 2017 in the "Shark Tank".
Xanadu has a portfolio of Copper Gold Porphyry deposits in Mongolia and is actively progressing development and increase to their resource inventory.
To view the video interview, please visit:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/91453/xam
About Xanadu Mines:
Xanadu Mines Ltd. is a Mongolian exploration company founded in 2005 and listed on the ASX on 21 December 2010 (ASX:XAM).
Xanadu maintains a dual exploration strategy for base metals (porphyry copper and gold) and coal (coking and thermal), given the unique opportunity presented by Mongolia's world class geological endowment. The country has a vast cache of walk-up drill targets many of which have never before been subjected to modern or advanced high technology exploration.
About Mines and Money:
Mines and Money is the leading international event series for mining investment and capital raising. We connect miners with money and investors with opportunity
Source: Xanadu Mines / Mines and Money
