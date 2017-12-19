FINANCE VIDEO: Xanadu Mines Ltd - MD Andrew Stewart is Interviewed by Tim Mckinnon at Mines and Money

ABN Newswire London -



Xanadu has a portfolio of Copper Gold Porphyry deposits in Mongolia and is actively progressing development and increase to their resource inventory.



To view the video interview, please visit:

http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/91453/xam





About Xanadu Mines:



is a Mongolian exploration company founded in 2005 and listed on the ASX on 21 December 2010 (ASX:XAM).



Xanadu maintains a dual exploration strategy for base metals (porphyry copper and gold) and coal (coking and thermal), given the unique opportunity presented by Mongolia's world class geological endowment. The country has a vast cache of walk-up drill targets many of which have never before been subjected to modern or advanced high technology exploration.





About Mines and Money:



Mines and Money is the leading international event series for mining investment and capital raising. We connect miners with money and investors with opportunity



Source: Xanadu Mines / Mines and Money

