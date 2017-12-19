Zinc One Resources Reports Additional High-Grade Zinc Results From Surface Samples at Bongara Zinc Mine Project

Vancouver, December 19, 2017 - Zinc One Resources Inc. (TSXV: Z) (OTC Pink: ZZOF) (FSE: RH33) ("Zinc One") is pleased to report additional results from an ongoing surface-sampling program at its Bongará Zinc Mine Project in north-central Peru. Highest grades include a surface channel sample (C-008-17) with 31.92% zinc over 32.2 metres, a surface channel sample (C-009-17) that yielded 28.98% zinc over 51.2 metres, and 36.50% zinc over a 6.0-metre depth in an exploration pit (P4-17). They were all located in the southern end of a 1.4-kilometre long trend of zinc mineralization in the area referred to as Mina Grande - Fase C Zone, Click here for map (https://zincone.com/projects/bongara-project/bongarita-mina-chica-samples/).

Jim Walchuck, Zinc One President and CEO commented, "It is important to understand that, as at many areas at the Mina Chica and Bongarita mineralized zones in the northern end of the known mineralization, our pit sampling to date at Fase C did not reach the base, or footwall, of the mineralization. This means that at this time we are unable to accurately determine the apparent thickness of the mineralization in areas with widely-spaced historic drilling, thus providing potential upside for high-grade zinc mineralization. We are optimistic that our surface and pit sampling, combined with the results from our recently-approved drill program, will better delineate and expand the known mineralized zones.

The mineralization of the Fase C zone continues to impress our team with an approximate 100-metre wide zone with high-grade surficial mineralization - a rare and unique combination of two very favourable factors for the development of this project."

Geology and Results

The sampling program commenced at the northern end of the trend of known high-grade, zinc oxide mineralization at or near the surface. The results reported herein include the next phase of samples that are from the Mina Chica zone at the northern end of the trend as well as from the Mina Grande-Fase C zone at the southern end.

The Bongará zinc-oxide mineralization is stratabound and is hosted by carbonate rocks. The host rock at Fase C is principally dolomite and the zinc-oxide mineralization occurs in fractures and as disseminations. Field mapping and observations indicate the mineralization is essentially flat-lying across a north-plunging anticlinal axis at Bongarita, dips approximately 60o eastward along the eastern flank of the anticline at Mina Chica, and appears to be subhorizontal along the anticlinal axis where it possibly plunges southward at Mina Grande - Fase C. Of note is that at the southernmost extent of Fase C, five aligned pits include a soil with anomalous zinc that overlies high-grade, zinc-bearing dolomites whose base was not encountered [click here for map] (https://zincone.com/projects/bongara-project/bongarita-mina-chica-samples/); this geometry supports the notion that many of the pits along the 1.4-kilometre trend whose samples yielded only anomalous zinc may be overlying high-grade zinc zones that were not reached, thus providing for further upside potential. Furthermore, the other pits and surface samples at Fase C, which are located approximately 200 metres northwest of the aforementioned pits, demonstrate that mineralization, whose base was not penetrated, extends at least 125 metres in a northeasterly trend, and is almost 100 metres wide; within this corridor, three historical inclined drill holes are known to have intercepted between 15 and 21 metres (not true thickness) of high-grade zinc mineralization. The tables below highlight select results from Mina Chica and Fase C Zones. Since the true strike and dip of the stratabound mineralization are not certain, the sample thicknesses from the pits do not necessarily represent the true thickness of the mineralized body. Additional maps and a summary of all results are available at www.zincone.com.

MINA CHICA ZONE

Channel/Pit ID From

(m) To

(m) Length/Thickness

(m) % Zn % Pb Pit Thickness

(m) % Zn PT6-17 0.00 1.00 1.00 24.93 0.04 PT6-17 1.00 2.00 1.00 18.25 0.05 2.00 21.59 P331-17 0.00 1.00 1.00 20.21 0.05 P331-17 1.00 2.00 1.00 29.50 0.04 P331-17 2.00 3.00 1.00 38.61 0.01 P331-17 3.00 4.00 1.00 18.55 0.02 P331-17 4.00 5.00 1.00 20.87 0.02 5.00 25.55

MINA GRANDE FASE C ZONE

Channel/Pit ID From

(m) To

(m) Length/Thickness

(m) % Zn % Pb Pit Thickness

(m) % Zn P305-17 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.20 0.77 P305-17 1.00 2.00 1.00 2.37 0.94 P305-17 2.00 3.00 1.00 19.12 6.37 P305-17 3.00 4.00 1.00 25.97 1.65 2.00 22.55 P309-17 0.00 1.00 1.00 3.04 0.68 P309-17 1.00 2.00 1.00 2.03 1.02 P309-17 2.00 3.00 1.00 12.45 1.24 P309-17 3.00 4.00 1.00 31.46 1.66 P309-17 4.00 5.00 1.00 27.00 1.90 3.00 23.64 P4-17 0.00 1.00 1.00 48.63 0.87 P4-17 1.00 2.00 1.00 38.83 1.41 P4-17 2.00 3.00 1.00 31.10 1.59 P4-17 3.00 4.00 1.00 26.22 1.75 P4-17 4.00 5.00 1.00 38.65 1.28 P4-17 5.00 6.00 1.00 35.55 1.11 6.00 36.50 P96-17 0.00 1.00 1.00 24.56 5.32 P96-17 1.00 2.00 1.00 34.53 2.97 P96-17 2.00 3.00 1.00 23.47 8.77 P96-17 3.00 4.00 1.00 27.42 2.34 P96-17 4.00 5.00 1.00 32.73 1.27 P96-17 5.00 6.00 1.00 24.06 0.56 6.00 27.80 P22-17 0.00 1.00 1.00 4.45 1.17 P22-17 1.00 2.00 1.00 24.58 10.00 P22-17 2.00 3.00 1.00 40.14 2.79 P22-17 3.00 4.00 1.00 40.00 2.33 3.00 34.91

MINA GRANDE FASE C ZONE

Channel/Pit ID From

(m) To

(m) Length/Thickness

(m) % Zn % Pb Channel Length

(m) % Zn C-008a-17 0.00 2.00 2.00 44.08 1.07 C-008a-17 2.00 4.00 2.00 35.49 0.57 C-008a-17 4.00 6.00 2.00 48.73 0.89 C-008a-17 6.00 8.00 2.00 36.66 0.45 C-008a-17 8.00 10.00 2.00 19.35 1.37 C-008a-17 10.00 12.00 2.00 18.00 1.43 C-008b-17 12.00 14.00 2.00 39.14 0.74 C-008b-17 14.00 16.00 2.00 37.06 0.47 C-008b-17 16.00 18.00 2.00 18.85 0.31 C-008c-17 18.00 20.00 2.00 37.13 0.52 C-008c-17 20.00 22.00 2.00 18.20 0.24 C-008c-17 22.00 24.00 2.00 25.80 1.38 C-008c-17 24.00 26.00 2.00 42.49 0.57 C-008c-17 26.00 28.00 2.00 38.55 0.63 C-008c-17 28.00 30.00 2.00 31.81 0.61 C-008c-17 30.00 32.20 2.20 20.50 4.97 32.20 31.92 C-009-17 0.00 1.50 1.50 36.47 3.75 C-009-17 1.50 4.00 2.50 19.70 5.74 C-009-17 4.00 5.90 1.90 16.65 4.78 C-009-17 5.90 8.00 2.10 33.26 2.69 C-009-17 8.00 10.00 2.00 37.91 3.82 C-009-17 10.00 12.00 2.00 33.18 2.55 C-009-17 12.00 14.00 2.00 43.07 1.49 C-009-17 14.00 16.00 2.00 33.88 1.24 C-009-17 16.00 18.00 2.00 37.46 2.41 C-009-17 18.00 20.00 2.00 39.03 1.09 C-009-17 20.00 22.00 2.00 41.56 1.79 C-009-17 22.00 24.00 2.00 33.81 0.56 C-009-17 24.00 26.00 2.00 40.88 1.35 C-009-17 26.00 28.00 2.00 25.90 1.10 C-009-17 28.00 30.00 2.00 20.70 0.70 C-009-17 30.00 32.00 2.00 6.67 0.45 C-009-17 32.00 34.00 2.00 30.47 0.62 C-009-17 34.00 36.00 2.00 39.19 0.40 C-009-17 36.00 38.20 2.20 30.44 0.52 C-009-17 38.20 40.40 2.20 14.40 0.46 C-009-17 40.40 42.60 2.20 3.47 0.35 C-009-17 42.60 44.90 2.30 9.19 0.39 C-009-17 44.90 46.90 2.00 40.10 1.20 C-009-17 46.90 48.90 2.00 33.21 1.46 C-009-17 48.90 51.20 2.30 33.36 2.00 51.20 28.98

Sampling and Analytical Protocols

Zinc One follows a systematic and rigorous Quality Control/Quality Assurance program overseen by Zinc One's Chief Operating Officer, Bill Williams.

Surface sampling in outcrops is a manual channel sample; in the case of pits, the sample is channeled vertically. The sample is photographed. The sample is placed into a pre-labeled, plastic bag, properly sealed, and identified with a unique sample number. At the project site, Zinc One independently inserts certified control standards, blanks, and duplicates, all of which comprise approximately 30% of the sample batch, to monitor sample preparation and analytical quality. The samples are stored in a secure area until such time they are shipped to the ALS laboratory in Lima, ISO9001 certified, for preparation and assay. At the laboratory, samples are dried, crushed, pulverized and then a four-acid digestion is applied, followed by the ICP-AES analytical technique for 33 elements, including lead; zinc is assayed by the same method for values up to 20% and if zinc exceeds 20%, it is analyzed by titration methods. The laboratory also inserts blanks and standards as well as includes duplicate analyses.

About Zinc One Resources Inc.

Zinc One is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of prospective and advanced zinc projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Zinc One's key assets are the Bongará Mine and Charlotte-Bongará Zinc Projects in north-central Peru. The Bongará Zinc Mine Project was in production from 2007 to 2008, but shut down due to the global financial crisis and concurrent decrease in the zinc price. Past production included 20% zinc grades and recoveries over 90% from surface and near-surface zinc oxide mineralization. High-grade, zinc oxide mineralization is known to outcrop between the mined area and the Charlotte-Bongará Zinc-Oxide Project, which is nearly six kilometres to the NNW and where past drilling intercepted various near-surface zones with high-grade zinc. Zinc One is managed by a proven team of geologists and engineers who have previously constructed and operated successful mining operations.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Bill Williams, COO and Director of Zinc One, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

For more information, please contact:

Monica Hamm

VP, Investor Relations

Zinc One Resources Inc.

Phone: (604) 974-5274

Email: mhamm@zincone.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Zinc One cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Zinc One's limited operating history, its proposed exploration and development activities on the Bongará Zinc Oxide Project and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zinc One does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

