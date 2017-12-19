Record Throughput as it Transitions to 1,250 mtpd

London, England - Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada (FSCwire) - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or "the Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer is pleased to announced that for the month of November 2017 it processed 33,870 tonnes of ore from the Ming Mine through the Nugget Pond mill, averaging 1,221 metric tonnes per day ("mtpd") during operational hours. November's performance represents record monthly throughput for the operation.

November 2017 Production Summary

During November, the Nugget Pond copper and gold milling facility achieved record throughput. The facility processed 33,870 dry metric tonnes ('dmt') at a feed grade of 1.19% copper and 0.75 g/t gold, averaging 1,221 mtpd during operational hours, including 17 days running at an average of 1,260 mtpd.

At the mine, ore delivered to surface averaged 1,140 mtpd during the month, with several underground development headings nearing key production areas. The operation plans to produce an average of 1,125 mtpd during December and January as it completes the final upgrades to the ventilation system, which will in turn allow for increased activity and faster clearing times in the mine.

Recovery of metal to concentrate was in line with expectations and guidance returning 96.4% and 61.2% for copper and gold respectively. Production of concentrate was 1,376 dmt containing saleable metal of 374 tonnes of copper and 449 ounces of gold.

Targeting record mill throughput in Q4 reaching 100,000 dmt of ore delivering approximately 2.4M pounds of saleable copper and 1,375 ounces of salable gold.

