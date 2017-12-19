Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Record Throughput as it Transitions to 1,250 mtpd

08:00 Uhr  |  FSCwire

London, England - Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada (FSCwire) - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or "the Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer is pleased to announced that for the month of November 2017 it processed 33,870 tonnes of ore from the Ming Mine through the Nugget Pond mill, averaging 1,221 metric tonnes per day ("mtpd") during operational hours. November's performance represents record monthly throughput for the operation.

November 2017 Production Summary

  • During November, the Nugget Pond copper and gold milling facility achieved record throughput. The facility processed 33,870 dry metric tonnes ('dmt') at a feed grade of 1.19% copper and 0.75 g/t gold, averaging 1,221 mtpd during operational hours, including 17 days running at an average of 1,260 mtpd.
  • At the mine, ore delivered to surface averaged 1,140 mtpd during the month, with several underground development headings nearing key production areas. The operation plans to produce an average of 1,125 mtpd during December and January as it completes the final upgrades to the ventilation system, which will in turn allow for increased activity and faster clearing times in the mine.
  • Recovery of metal to concentrate was in line with expectations and guidance returning 96.4% and 61.2% for copper and gold respectively. Production of concentrate was 1,376 dmt containing saleable metal of 374 tonnes of copper and 449 ounces of gold.
  • Targeting record mill throughput in Q4 reaching 100,000 dmt of ore delivering approximately 2.4M pounds of saleable copper and 1,375 ounces of salable gold.

To view the full announcement, please click on the following link.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7194Z_1-2017-12-18.pdf



To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/Rambler12192017.pdf

Source: Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSX Venture:RAB, AIM:RMM)

To follow Rambler Metals and Mining plc on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. http://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2017 FSCwire






Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc

Bergbau
Großbritannien
www.ramblermines.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap