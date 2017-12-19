IsoEnergy Identifies Additional Uranium Drill Targets at Thorburn Lake

VANCOUVER, Dec. 19, 2017 /CNW/ - IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy" or the "Company") (TSXV: ISO; OTCQX: ISENF) is pleased to announce that it has completed a program of ground geophysical surveying at its Thorburn Lake uranium property (the "Property") in the Eastern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. Compilation and interpretation of the DC-Resistivity geophysical data with previous surveys has resulted in the recognition of additional high priority drill targets on the property.

Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration commented: "The survey has successfully located new, high priority drill targets on the unexplored western half of Thorburn Lake that add to an already strong inventory on the property."

Thorburn Lake

Thorburn Lake consists of two claims totaling 2,802 hectares and is located seven kilometres east of Cameco Corp.'s Cigar Lake uranium mine. Figure 1 shows the location of Thorburn Lake relative to the Cigar Lake mine, other uranium occurrences, and key infrastructure in the area including a powerline and the Cigar Lake to McClean Lake ore haul road which both traverse the western half of the Property.

Despite the presence of several high-grade uranium mines and occurrences in the immediate area, only limited exploration has been completed on the Property to date, most of which has focused on following up weak mineralization drilled in 2008 and 2011 along the eastern end of the southern property boundary. This mineralization includes 0.43% U 3 O 8 over 0.6 metres in 2011 drill hole TBN-11-05a. Depth to the sub-Athabasca unconformity at Thorburn Lake ranges from 290 to 350 metres.

The Survey

A program of 49.5 line-km of DC-Resistivity geophysics on grid lines spaced 200 metres apart is now complete. Figure 1 shows the area that was surveyed, constituting a large portion of the western half of Thorburn Lake. The program extended geophysical coverage to the southwest of the area surveyed in 2016 and was designed to initiate exploration on the western half of the property and add drilling targets to the Company's Thorburn Lake inventory for potential evaluation by drilling.

The entire western half of Thorburn Lake is essentially unexplored, due in part to the presence of a 138 KV powerline that supplies power to the entire Eastern Athabasca region. The powerline effectively masks a large area of the property from electromagnetic geophysical surveying, a common tool for locating drill targets in the Athabasca basin. DC-Resistivity surveying, however, is much less affected by powerline noise and is at least equally capable of locating drill targets.

Compilation and interpretation of the data with prior geophysical surveys has resulted in the recognition of target areas that warrant evaluation by drilling. The target areas are discrete resistivity low anomalies in the basement that coincide with magnetic lineaments. These features may represent areas of hydrothermal alteration along major structures that could be related to basement hosted uranium mineralization.

All of the Thorburn Lake target areas have been scored and ranked against all other IsoEnergy drill targets and will be evaluated in due course as priorities, market conditions and budgets permit, possibly as early as H2 2018.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared by Steve Blower, P.Geo., IsoEnergy's Vice President, Exploration, who is a "qualified person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Blower has verified the data disclosed. This news release refers to properties other than those in which the Company has an interest. Mineralization on those other properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy is a well-funded uranium exploration and development company with a portfolio of prospective projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada and a historic inferred mineral resource estimate at the Mountain Lake uranium deposit in Nunavut. IsoEnergy is led by a Board and Management team with a track record of success in uranium exploration, development and operations. The Company was founded and is supported by the team at its major shareholder, NexGen Energy Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referenced herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities and completion of the acquisition of the Property. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of uranium, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that the acquisition of the Property will be completed on the terms currently agreed to. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, alternative sources of energy and uranium prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws

SOURCE IsoEnergy Ltd.