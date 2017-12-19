Adamera Minerals Increases Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire / December 19, 2017 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:ADZ) is pleased to announce that it has increased its non-brokered private placement to $710,000 and it is fully subscribed.

The Company has increased the private placement from 5 million units originally announced on December 4, 3017 to 7,100,000 units. Each unit is priced at $0.10 and will consist of one common share and one non-transferable warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of 1 year following the closing date. The warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry date, which comes into effect when the price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange closes at a price of $0.30 or more per share during any ten consecutive trading day period, commencing four months plus one day after the date of issuance of the warrants. In such an event, the expiry date will be accelerated to a date that is 30 days after the Company's shares trade for ten consecutive days at or above $0.30.

The securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the closing date. The Company will also pay certain finders finder's fee of 6% cash and 6% finder's warrants, with each finder's warrant having the same terms as the warrant in the private placement. Completion of the private placement and the payment of any finders' fee remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Exchange.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, as well as for general working capital

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within hauling distance of the Kettle River Mill in Northeastern Washington State. The company's strategy is to fast-track the discovery to production process by exploring close to a mill in need of ore. Adamera is exploring several projects with a goal to become the dominant mining/exploration company in the area through discovery.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Tel: (604) 689-2010

Fax: (604) 484-7143

Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.Adamera.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy

of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements

relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Not for dissemination in the United States or through U.S. newswires

Copyright (c) 2017 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.