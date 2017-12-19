Sierra Metals reports positive drilling results on wide high-grade structures from the Cuye Zone at the Yauricocha Mine, Peru

Current Drilling program at the Cuye Zone reflects high grade Polymetallic and Copper mineralization which continue and remain open to depth

11 holes have been completed to date from the 1070 level in the Cuye area

Copper sulphide mineralized areas have been defined containing widths of more than 45 meters which remain open at depth

Mineralized areas noted in core identified large dioritic intrusive inclusions which suggest wider orebodies exist

Drill hole 10 intercepted over 75 meters of continued high grade polymetallic and copper mineralization and included a 15-meter intercept of polymetallic mineralization followed by a 44-meter copper sulphide intercept

Drilling program also intercepted low-grade disseminated copper mineralization in the intrusive formation, which opens a new exploration concept not explored or known before at Yauricocha

___________________________________________________________________

Drill hole highlights include:

Hole No. From m To m Width Ag g/t Pb % Cu % Zn % Au g/t CUY 17-17-07 251.0 268.0 over 15 m 17 0.01 1.68 0.35 0.46 CUY 17-17-09 307.6 374.0 over 66 m 11 0.01 1.85 0.05 0.28 CUY 17-17-10 191.8 207.4 over 15 m 91 0.59 0.41 4.39 0.13 CUY 17-17-10 234.0 249.0 over 15 m 13 0.03 0.56 3.15 0.46 CUY 17-17-10 249.0 293.0 over 44 m 9 0.00 1.43 0.10 0.61

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2017 /CNW/ - Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) ("Sierra Metals" or "the Company") today announced drilling results demonstrating new limestone replacement mineralization at the Cuye Zone extension located within the Central Mine at Yauricocha.

To date, 11 holes have been executed from the 1070 level of the Yauricocha Mine in the Cuye area. These holes have intercepted polymetallic sulphide mineralization containing high-grade silver, zinc, copper and lead zones over significant widths. These results demonstrate the potential for high grade mineralization within the reported area, and more importantly indicate the continued existence of extensive mineralization at depth. These results come as part of an ongoing brownfield drilling program testing priority targets at the Yauricocha Mine, which is located 150 kilometers east-southeast of Lima in the Yauricocha Mining District (Cordillera Occidental), Peru.

Igor Gonzales, President and CEO of Sierra Metals stated: "Today's results represent the existence of high-grade polymetallic mineralization at the Northern extension of Cuye, and suggest the possibility of even further mineralization at depth specifically from the copper sulphide orebodies which contain significant widths as shown in figure 5." He continued, "The Central Mine area contains several high-grade mineralized areas opening the possibility for further discovery of additional orebodies along the Yauricocha fault. The Company has made a strong commitment to brownfield exploration in 2017 and results such as the ones released today continue to demonstrate that this investment is paying off with the potential to further grow our mineral resources and add high value tonnage. Brownfield drilling will continue into 2018 focusing on new discoveries and the expansion of areas within close proximity to our existing operations."

Alonso Lujan, Vice President, Exploration of Sierra Metals commented: "The results reported from Cuye demonstrate high-grade, sulphide mineralized sectors containing primarily silver, copper, lead and zinc as show in table 1 below. The potential still exists for further extensions, within the Cuye zone which remains open at depth.The exploration completed at depth demonstrates considerable widths and high-grade nature of these orebodies." He added, "It is important to mention that the current drill holes extended into the intrusive formation which was assayed for the first time and led to the identification of low-grade disseminated mineralization on the intrusive. (see the intercepts on Figures 4, and 5) where we intercepted 14 meters with 0.67% Cu, 14.6 meters with 0.27% Cu and 19 meters with 0.18% Cu. The significance of this information is that prior exploration programs at Yauricocha have not typically assayed the intrusive rocks, as the mineralization was considered to occur in the contact of the intrusive and the volcanics. The existence of disseminated copper mineralization in the intrusive rock formation opens a new exploration horizon previously unknown and a new interpretation of the sources of copper mineralization in the Yauricocha district."

All reported intercepts are core length as further drilling is required to determine true thicknesses.

A map of the Yauricocha Mine 1070 level (Central Mine) is shown in Figure 1. Figure 2 shows the location of the area explored and figures 3, 4 and 5 show the cross sections of the drill holes (Please note in figure 5 the width of the Copper sulphide orebody is more than 25 meters).

Table 1

Hole N° From To Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Cu

(%) Zn

(%) Au

(g/t) Description CUY-17-17-05 165.90 175.00 9.10 18 0.02 1.08 0.13 0.75 Copper Sulphide CUY-17-17-06 232.00 238.00 6.00 81 0.09 1.48 8.05 0.40 Polymetallic Sulphide 256.00 259.60 3.60 7 0.01 0.24 3.78 0.23 Polymetallic Sulphide 262.00 265.40 3.40 7 0.01 0.20 2.05 0.13 Polymetallic Sulphide 271.00 273.00 2.00 10 0.01 0.15 1.49 0.18 Polymetallic Sulphide 276.30 277.80 1.50 5 0.02 0.11 1.29 0.13 Polymetallic Sulphide 287.20 290.85 3.65 32 0.31 0.21 6.40 0.15 Polymetallic Sulphide 292.90 293.90 1.00 48 0.19 0.10 1.04 0.16 Polymetallic Sulphide 302.60 305.00 2.40 38 0.00 2.27 0.11 0.90 Copper Sulphide CUY-17-17-07 251.00 268.00 15.50 17 0.01 1.68 0.35 0.46 Copper Sulphide CUY-17-17-08 188.00 191.00 3.00 16 0.03 0.36 3.49 0.65 Polymetallic Sulphide 193.00 194.90 1.90 16 0.06 0.45 0.64 0.32 Polymetallic Sulphide 194.90 195.45 0.55 48 0.11 0.01 0.52 0.43 Pyrite 195.45 205.00 6.05 15 0.02 0.92 0.41 0.25 Copper Sulphide CUY-17-17-09 282.00 289.40 6.50 93 1.66 0.45 5.18 0.35 Polymetallic Sulphide 290.70 290.90 0.20 155 1.98 0.72 9.01 0.11 Polymetallic Sulphide 299.00 303.00 4.00 35 0.04 1.80 0.38 0.73 Copper Sulphide 305.00 307.60 2.60 60 0.08 2.44 7.04 0.66 Polymetallic Sulphide 307.60 374.00 66.40 11 0.01 1.85 0.05 0.28 Copper Sulphide 375.00 382.00 4.00 75 1.52 1.04 5.25 0.06 Polymetallic Sulphide CUY-17-17-10 157.40 158.00 0.60 315 4.28 0.10 3.10 0.38 Polymetallic Sulphide

















175.10 183.50 8.40 65 0.79 0.07 1.36 0.22 Polymetallic Sulphide 191.80 207.40 15.60 91 0.59 0.41 4.39 0.13 Polymetallic Sulphide 215.40 216.30 0.90 21 0.04 0.15 21.50 0.15 Polymetallic Sulphide 234.00 249.00 15.00 13 0.03 0.56 3.15 0.46 Polymetallic Sulphide 249.00 293.00 44.00 9 0.00 1.43 0.10 0.61 Copper Sulphide CUY-17-17-11 103.80 104.50 0.70 16 0.02 0.12 14.75 0.18 Polymetallic Sulphide 173.50 178.10 4.60 27 0.02 1.35 0.12 0.74 Copper Sulphide

Quality Control

All samples were dried, crushed and pulverized by the Chumpe Lab at site, pulp samples were shipped by ALS Peru S.A. Lab Chemex) to their laboratory in Lima, Peru.

The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program employed by Sierra Metals has been described in detail in the NI-43-101 report for Yauricocha dated December 9, 2016, prepared by SRK Consulting in Denver, which is available for review on Sedar. Standards and blanks are inserted into the sample stream and duplicate samples are sent to the ALS Peru S.A. lab (Chemex) in Lima as per internal quality control procedures.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gordon Babcock P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Americo Zuzunaga, MAusIMM CP (Mining Engineer) and Vice President of Corporate Planning is a Qualified Person and chartered professional qualifying as a Competent Person under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

Augusto Chung, FAusIMM CP (Metallurgist) and Consultant to Sierra Metals is a Qualified Person and chartered professional qualifying as a Competent Person on metallurgical processes.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. is Canadian based growing polymetallic mining company with production from its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and its Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities at all three Mines in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company also has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

The Company's Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMT" and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol "SMTS".

SOURCE Sierra Metals Inc.