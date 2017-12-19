Karmin Provides Update on Aripuanã Zinc Project

Karmin Exploration Inc. (“Karmin”) (TSXV and the Lima Stock Exchange: KAR) is pleased to provide an update on its 30% owned Aripuanã Zinc Lead Silver Project including significant expenditures of US$8.4 million to the end of the third quarter of 2017.

Aripuanã

The Aripuanã project is owned by Mineração Dardanelos Ltda., a joint venture between Nexa (which holds a 63.3% interest), Milpo (which holds a 7.7% interest) and Mineração Rio Aripuanã Ltda., a subsidiary of Karmin Exploration Inc. (which holds the remaining 30%). Aripuanã is an underground polymetallic project containing zinc, lead and copper, with an anticipated mine life of 24 years and a projected start date in 2020. The estimated aggregate capital expenditure required for this project is US$354.3 million. It is currently estimated that the Aripuanã project, if and when it is fully developed and begins operation, could produce an annual average of approximately 51.0 thousand tonnes of zinc in concentrate, 20.0 thousand tonnes of lead in concentrate, 4.0 thousand tonnes of copper in concentrate, 1.0 million ounces of silver and 25.0 thousand ounces of gold over a 24-year life of mine.

Aripuanã is an underground polymetallic project located in the State of Mato Grosso, Brazil, exhibiting characteristics of a Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide, or VMS, deposit similar to those found at Cerro Lindo. During 2016 and 2017, the Worley Parsons Company was engaged to develop a conceptual engineering study on development of an operation with 5,000 tpd ore mining and processing capacity. The environmental impact study for this project has been submitted to the SEMA/MT and is expected to be in its approval phase by the second quarter of 2018.

Nexa has a strong track record of mine development and expansion in Peru and Brazil including the modular expansion of Cerro Lindo’s processing capacity from an original 5,000 tonnes per day to the current capacity of 21,000 tonnes per day.

Outlook

Mineral exploration activities continue to identify mineralized deposits in the Aripuanã project. The results from these activities indicate there is the potential to increase the mineral resources in the Aripuanã project, supporting continued investment in mineral exploration activities in the project. In particular, the large resource base in the project indicates the potential for a long mine life of up to 24 years. Exploration has identified incremental resource expansion at Arex, Link, Ambrex and Babaçu. In order to execute this expansion, a 28,000 meter drill program is planned in 2017 focused on resource growth. Geological mapping and preliminary exploration activities have helped identify additional, potentially mineralized bodies at Massaranduba, Boroca, Mocoto and Arpa. It may also be possible to selectively mine areas containing high-grade ore during the early years of the life of mine to improve capital returns. It is intended that trade-off studies will be carried out related to the mineral process in order to better identify the potential of the Aripuanã project.

About Karmin

The common shares of Karmin are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Lima Stock Exchange and trade in both markets under the symbol “KAR”. The principal business of Karmin is to acquire, explore and develop resource properties.

Disclaimer Relating to Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the belief of management and reflect Karmin’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, possible events and statements. The words “potential,” “possible,” “expects,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” or “will” be taken or occur, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, but are not limited to the mineral resource estimates and the business plans of Karmin. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Karmin with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

Such statements are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections in the forward-looking statements will not occur, and that actual performance and results in future periods may differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Aripuanã Zinc-Lead-Silver Project and the land it relates to is an exploration property only. Accordingly, there are a number of important factors that could cause Karmin’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors relating to the Aripuanã Zinc-Lead-Silver Project include, among others, the timing and content of work programs, results of the development of mineral properties, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, the uncertainties of resource and reserve estimates, receipt and security of mineral property titles, receipt of licenses to conduct mining activities, project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices and general market and industry conditions, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, policies and regulations, the security of personnel and assets, and political or economic developments in Canada and Brazil, operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development and the risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins and flooding.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Except as required by law, Karmin disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Karmin undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219005642/en/

Contact

Karmin Exploration Inc.

David Brace, 416-367-0369

Chief Executive Officer

davidbrace@karmin.com

or

John Iannozzi, 519-337-5302

Chief Financial Officer

johni@karmin.com