Aton Extends the Gold Mineralized Zone at the Abu Gaharish Prospect, and Announces the Discovery of New Au-W-Cu Mineralization at North Gaharish

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aton Resources Inc. (TSX-V:AAN) (“Aton” or the “Company") is pleased to provide investors with an update on exploration activities at the Abu Gaharish and North Gaharish prospects at the Company’s 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat” or the “Concession”), located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.



Highlights:



Follow-up channel profile sampling and individual channel and grab sampling has expanded the mineralized zone at the Abu Gaharish prospect, with gold mineralization now identified over a strike length in excess of 2.4km;



Surface channel sample profiles returned assay intersections of up to 31.2m @ 1.04 g/t Au, and 3.6m @ 11.05 g/t Au at Abu Gaharish. Individual channel samples returned assays of 5.50 g/t Au over a 2m interval, and a grab sample returned an assay of 11.4 g/t Au;



The recently completed GPR survey at Abu Gaharish has indicated the possible presence of mineralized structures to the west of the Main Zone, concealed under wadi sediments;



Surface reconnaissance has identified new zones of Au-W-Bi-Cu mineralization at the North Gaharish area, with visible gold identified from quartz veins, effectively extending the mineralization along the entire eastern contact of the Gaharish granite, over a total strike length in excess of 5km.

“If Rodruin is the new primary exploration target at the Abu Marawat Concession area, then most certainly Abu Gaharish will be a close second,” said Mark Campbell, President and CEO. “The assay results that have come back coupled with its overall size, which appears to continue to increase with the more work we do, potentially make Abu Gaharish a significant large bulk minable gold deposit and a project that we intend to vigorously pursue.”

Abu Gaharish Prospect

Further surface sampling has been completed at the Abu Gaharish prospect (see Figure 1) to follow up on grab and channel samples assaying up to 22.6 g/t Au and 26.6 g/t Au (see news release dated June 7, 2017). 55 profiles (GHC-001 to GHC-055) were channel sampled for a total of 505m, with the channel profiles averaging 9.2m in length. A total of 248 channel samples were collected from surface outcrop over nominal, but not exclusively 2m intervals, and were manually collected using hammer and chisel, under the supervision of senior Aton geologists (see Figure 2 for sample locations at Abu Gaharish). Details of all mineralized intervals intersected in the channel profiles are provided in Appendix A. Furthermore a total of 36 point surface samples were also collected from Abu Gaharish, including 32 individual channel samples taken over an average sample length of 1.5m, and 4 selective grab samples. Details of all individual and grab samples are provided in Appendix A.

Selected mineralized intersections from the surface channel profile sampling are presented in Table 1, and include intervals of 31.2m @ 1.04 g/t Au (GHC-001) and 8.1m @ 1.25 g/t Au (GHC-040) from the Main Zone; 1.7m @ 17.8 g/t Au (GHC-026) from the NE Extension Zone; 3.6m @ 11.05 g/t Au (GHC-007) from the area south of the Main Zone, and 1.10m @ 45.85 g/t Au (GHC-054) from a new high grade mineralized zone identified approximately 1.5km to the north of the Main Zone.

Channel

Profile ID Intersection Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) GHC-001 0.00 31.20 31.20 1.04 Main Zone (MZ) GHC-007 0.00 3.60 3.60 11.05 Southern extension of MZ (500m south) GHC-009 2.30 4.50 2.20 7.73 Southern zone (800m south of the MZ) GHC-022 0.00 6.00 6.00 1.18 NE Extension Zone GHC-026 0.00 1.70 1.70 17.80 NE Extension Zone GHC-036 0.00 6.50 6.50 1.44 Main Zone GHC-037 0.00 2.10 2.10 8.31 Main Zone GHC-038 17.00 24.20 7.20 1.19 Main Zone GHC-039 10.60 14.90 4.30 2.28 Main Zone GHC-040 6.40 14.50 8.10 1.25 Main Zone GHC-052 0.00 2.10 2.10 5.44 Southern zone (900m south of the MZ) GHC-054 2.00 3.10 1.10 45.85 Northern zone (1500m north of the MZ)

Table 1: Selected surface channel sampling mineralized intersections from Abu Gaharish

Individual channel samples also returned assays of up to 5.5 g/t Au over a 2m sampling interval (sample 16822) from a zone of narrow sheeted veins within the Gaharish granite, in a separate mineralized zone approximately 600m north to north-west of the Main Zone. A single grab sample (sample 16986) returned an assay of 11.4 g/t Au from a narrow quartz vein approximately 900m to the south of the Main Zone.



This sampling programme has confirmed the results from the previous sampling programme (see news release dated June 7, 2017), and has confirmed the widespread occurrence of gold mineralization at Abu Gaharish, as well as extending it further north of the Main Zone along the contact of the Gaharish granite, with mineralization now having been intersected over a 2.4km strike length. Wide zones of mineralization were intersected at surface in the Main Zone, over the main area of ancient workings. The mineralization at Abu Gaharish is strongly structurally controlled and is located close to the contact of the Gaharish granite with the surrounding country rocks. Mineralization also occurs in the NE Extension Zone in metavolcanics, where it is strongly associated with W, with extensive wolframite and scheelite identified in samples. High grade gold mineralization also occurs to the south of the Main Zone in altered serpentinites, and further to the north and west of the Main Zone within and on the contact of the Gaharish granite. The gold mineralization at Abu Gaharish is associated with accessory W, Pb and Cu minerals, and has broad similarities to the mineralization at Bohlog (see news release dated December 4, 2017), and appears to have reduced intrusion-related (RIRG) affinities.

Abu Gaharish GPR survey

A total of 6 deep penetrating GPR profile lines were completed at the Abu Gaharish prospect by Terravision Exploration (“TRV”) during November 2017, with a combination of 3m and 6m antenna lengths (see Figure 3), using their proprietary GPRplus equipment. 4 long E-W profiles (GH-1 to GH-4) were completed over the Main Zone mineralization, to try and identify the mineralized structures and the granite contact between the Gaharish granite and the country metavolcanic and sedimentary sequence, and also to test for possible repetition of the generally west-dipping mineralized structures under wadi sediment cover to the west of the Main Zone. Additionally 2 shorter, more detailed profiles (GH-5 and GH-6) were run across the Main Zone mineralization using shorter 3m antennae to provide orientation over the mineralized structures and ancient workings seen at surface in the Main Zone. Profile GH-5 was coincident with the eastern end of profile GH-3.

A preliminary interpretation report has been received from TRV. Results from the Abu Gaharish prospect were generally encouraging, with significant responses being indicated to the west of the known mineralized structures in the long profiles GH-1, GH-3, and GH-4. The responses from the western ends of these lines were quite “noisy”, and suggest the presence of a series of structures within the granites, causing radar velocity changes at depth (see Figure 4). These velocity changes may be caused by mineralized quartz veins, but may also be a response to faults or dykes. Nonetheless the preliminary interpretation is encouraging, with the GPR profiles suggesting a complex series of structures to the west of the Main Zone, concealed under wadi sediments.



Subsequent field investigation of ‘islands’ of outcropping granite within the wadi sediments has revealed the presence of additional mineralized structures and veins, which have also been sampled (see Figure 3). Assay results of these samples are expected in January 2018.



The current phase of sampling has confirmed Aton’s belief that the mineralized en echelon vein system at the Abu Gaharish Main Zone has potential for reasonable width and possible depth continuity, and that other parallel and “ladder” type structures are likely to exist near and to the west of the Main Zone. Furthermore preliminary results from the deep penetrating GPR survey indicate potential structures concealed under wadi sediments west of the Main Zone, suggesting the potential for the structurally controlled mineralization to extend to the west under cover. Mineralized quartz veins have also been identified in ‘islands’ of granite to the west of the Main Zone, again suggesting the potential for an areally extensive mineralized system. The current sampling and geophysical programmes continue to indicate the potential for the existence of a substantial structurally controlled zone of gold mineralization of RIRG affinity at Abu Gaharish.

North Gaharish Prospect

Recent field investigation of the North Gaharish area (see Figure 5) has indicated the widespread outcrop of auriferous W-Bi-Cu bearing quartz veins in an area of extensively phyllic to argillic altered rocks that appear to comprise a thick pile of felsic volcanics, close to the contact of the Gaharish granite. Large amounts of wolframite were identified in some of the veins. Mineralized veins were also identified within the Gaharish granite itself. In places this granite appears to being shelving to the east with a relatively shallow eastwards dip under the metavolcanic country rocks. There are also ultramafic rocks outcropping in the North Gaharish area. A number of ancient wadi workings were identified in the area, and also some mining on auriferous quartz veins. Visible gold has been identified in several hand specimens. A number of samples have been collected from the North Gaharish area; with assay results expected in late January 2018 (see Figure 5).

The identification of Au-W-Bi-Cu mineralization in the North Gaharish area is significant in that it effectively extends the known mineralization along the entire eastern contact of the Gaharish granite contact over a full strike length in excess of 5km. The possibility that the granite shelves gently under the metavolcanic package may also be significant in that the mineralization is related to the granite contact, and could thus extend further to the east of the mapped contact at surface, as well as into the granite itself. The mineralization has a Au-W-Bi-Cu metal assemblage similar to that identified at Abu Gaharish some 4km to the south, and again suggests possible RIRG affinities. The discovery of gold-tungsten mineralization at North Gaharish is considered very important, and coupled with the extension of the structurally-controlled mineralized system at Abu Gaharish, it indicates the potential development of a large system of RIRG gold mineralization along the entire eastern margin of the Gaharish granite, greater than 5km long in strike length.

All samples reported were analyzed for gold at ALS Minerals at Rosia Montana, Romania by fire assay, using analytical code AA-Au23 (repeated by code AA-Au25 for samples which initially returned gold grades greater than 10 g/t Au). It is noted that individual grab samples are selective, and may not be representative of the true grade of mineralization at the prospects.



Activity update:

Metallurgical testwork on the four 120kg bulk composite samples of oxide and transitional mineralized material from the Hamama West deposit continues at Wardell Armstrong International’s mineral processing laboratory in the UK. Column leach tests were started on November 27, 2017. Preliminary indications after the first 14 days are that the leach kinetics are very fast, with the preliminary results indicating 70% recovery of Au from both agglomerated and non-agglomerated oxide samples (-12.5mm crush size) and from the -8mm fraction transitional sample, after 14 days of leaching. Note that these are preliminary and indicative results only, and will not be finalised until the completion of the column test.



Cube Consulting have completed the revised block model of the Hamama West deposit, which will be incorporated into the revised mineral resource estimate.



The preliminary report has been received from Terravision Exploration covering the results of the recent deep ground penetrating radar geophysical survey undertaken over the Waayrah, Miranda VMS, Abu Gaharish, Sir Bakis, Semna, Bohlog and East Eradiya prospects. An initial review of this report is being undertaken, and it is now anticipated that the final report will be issued early in 2018.

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (TSX-V:AAN) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat”), located in Egypt’s Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin’s Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified a 40 km long gold mineralized trend at Abu Marawat, anchored by the Hamama deposit in the west and the Abu Marawat deposit in the east, containing numerous gold exploration targets, including three historic British mines. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of RIRG and orogenic gold mineralization, VMS precious and base metal mineralization, and epithermal-IOCG precious and base metal mineralization. Abu Marawat is over 738km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure, a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Roderick Cavaney BSc, MSc (hons), MSc (Mining & Exploration Geology), FAusIMM, GSA, SME, Vice President, Exploration, of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Cavaney is a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Appendix A – Abu Gaharish channel profile intersections

Channel

Profile ID Length

(m) Start Location End Location Intersection X Y X Y From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Grade

(g/t) GHC-001 33.5 564586 2917363 564558 2917356 0.00 31.20 31.20 1.04 GHC-002 10.2 564627 2917514 564635 2917514 0.00 3.90 3.90 1.11 GHC-004 4.0 564582 2917139 564580 2917139 0.00 2.00 2.00 1.71 GHC-006 1.9 564589 2917436 564588 2917436 0.00 0.60 0.60 3.03 GHC-007 11.6 564523 2916901 564514 2916902 0.00 3.60 3.60 11.05 GHC-008 5.0 564771 2916848 564768 2916849 2.00 3.00 1.00 3.46 GHC-009 9.0 564664 2916626 564670 2916626 2.30 4.50 2.20 7.73 GHC-022 15.9 565157 2918257 565158 2918271 0.00 6.00 6.00 1.18 GHC-023 8.4 565146 2918248 565144 2918254 0.00 2.30 2.30 3.73 GHC-024 4.0 564626 2918010 564628 2918010 2.00 4.00 2.00 1.56 GHC-025 3.9 564627 2918049 564628 2918048 2.00 3.90 1.90 2.31 GHC-026 9.9 565212 2918301 565215 2918294 0.00 1.70 1.70 17.80 GHC-030 6.3 564659 2917567 564656 2917569 0.00 2.00 2.00 1.63 GHC-031 3.6 564591 2917439 564593 2917439 0.00 1.60 1.60 1.34 GHC-033 8.8 564611 2917400 564603 2917402 6.00 8.20 2.20 2.09 GHC-036 6.5 564603 2917522 564607 2917523 0.00 6.50 6.50 1.44 GHC-037 4.7 564596 2917526 564594 2917525 0.00 2.10 2.10 8.31 GHC-038 26.4 564727 2917678 564707 2917671 17.00 24.20 7.20 1.19 GHC-039 14.9 564748 2917710 564736 2917710 10.60 14.90 4.30 2.28 GHC-040 14.5 564711 2917647 564701 2917647 6.40 14.50 8.10 1.25 GHC-042 22.1 564576 2917146 564556 2917144 17.60 22.10 4.50 1.70 GHC-045 28.3 564563 2917322 564588 2917328 2.20 4.40 2.20 1.51 26.20 28.30 2.10 1.36 GHC-047 9.1 564553 2917337 564558 2917341 0.00 9.10 9.10 0.95 GHC-048 13.3 564542 2917391 564552 2917395 4.10 6.20 2.10 1.35 GHC-052 4.7 564648 2916518 564646 2916517 0.00 2.10 2.10 5.44 GHC-054 3.1 564964 2918878 564963 2918876 2.00 3.10 1.10 45.85 GHC-055 6.7 564764 2917736 564758 2917738 6.40 6.70 0.30 1.26 Notes:

1) Channel profiles sampled over nominal, but not exclusively, 2m intervals

2) Intersections calculated using a 0.5 g/t Au cutoff grade

3) Intersections both less than 2m in width and grading less than 1 g/t are not included in this table

4) Start location refers to the start coordinate of the first channel sample; end locations refers to the start coordinate of the end sample, and not its end coordinate

5) All coordinates are UTM (WGS84) Zone 36R

Appendix B – Abu Gaharish grab samples and individual channel samples



Sample

ID Sample

Type Length

(m) X Y Au

(g/t) Sample Description 16743 Channel 2.0 565068 2918197 0.20 Highly altered oxidised rock with 1mm to 3cm sheeted quartz veins 16748 Channel 1.0 565054 2918195 0.31 Altered fine-grained rock, with 5-10cm sheeted quartz veins 16749 Channel 0.5 565081 2918214 0.47 Altered fine-grained rock with 0.5 to 3cm sheeted quartz veinlets 16759 Channel 0.8 565102 2918223 0.41 Main quartz vein 16785 Grab 565464 2918491 0.01 Altered serpentinite 16809 Channel 0.8 565225 2918254 0.04 Quartz vein 16811 Channel 2.0 565158 2918215 0.01 Sheared altered fine-grained rock with 10cm quartz vein 16815 Channel 1.2 565158 2918214 1.23 Altered, sheared fine-grained rock 16816 Channel 0.4 565108 2918167 0.01 Quartz vein 16817 Channel 2.0 565101 2918161 0.02 Highly sheared altered rock 16818 Grab 565043 2918152 1.07 Quartz vein 16822 Channel 2.0 564631 2918022 5.50 5-15cm sheeted parallel quartz veins 16823 Channel 2.0 564636 2918022 1.87 2-15cm sheeted parallel quartz veins 16824 Channel 2.0 564639 2918021 2.04 2-15cm sheeted parallel quartz veins 16825 Grab 564637 2918062 0.59 Quartz vein with malachite; sericite-albite alteration 16833 Channel 2.0 564959 2918876 0.11 Sericite-albite altered fine-grained rock 16834 Channel 0.7 564753 2918955 0.90 Sheared quartz vein 16835 Channel 0.5 564828 2918924 0.84 Sheared quartz vein 16836 Channel 0.2 564882 2918902 0.55 Quartz vein 16845 Channel 2.0 564745 2917711 0.41 Altered, sheared granite with sheeted quartz veins 16898 Channel 2.0 564591 2917443 0.20 Highly altered granite, sericite-albite alteration, some sulphides 16968 Channel 0.7 564557 2917035 0.12 Quartz vein 16982 Channel 2.0 564689 2917347 <0.005 Altered, sheared granite with sheeted quartz veins 16985 Channel 1.5 564715 2917363 <0.005 Quartz vein 16986 Grab 564741 2916545 11.40 10cm quartz vein 16987 Channel 2.0 564743 2916550 0.04 Altered fine-grained rock 16988 Channel 2.3 564738 2916541 0.38 Altered, sheared fine-grained rock, with sericite-albite alteration 16996 Channel 1.2 564708 2916690 0.83 Highly sheared altered rock, with 30cm quartz vein 17031 Channel 2.5 564697 2917446 0.22 Sheared friable granite, with sericite-albite alteration, some sulphides 17032 Channel 2.4 564694 2917447 0.34 Sheared friable granite, with sericite-albite alteration, some sulphides 17033 Channel 2.8 564683 2917451 0.07 Sheared granite, with sericite-albite alteration, some sulphides 17034 Channel 2.0 564681 2917451 0.04 Sheared friable granite, with sericite-albite alteration, some sulphides 17035 Channel 1.0 564679 2917466 0.15 Main quartz vein 17036 Channel 0.8 564740 2917541 0.07 Quartz vein 17037 Channel 0.9 564850 2917704 0.38 Quartz vein 17038 Channel 0.9 564841 2917432 0.01 Quartz vein Notes:

1) Channel profiles sampled over nominal 2m intervals, actual sample intervals are indicated in the table

2) All coordinates are UTM (WGS84) Zone 36R



