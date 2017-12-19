Voltaic Ends Agreement with Lithium Selective Technologies, Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Voltaic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VLT, OTC: VTCCF, FSE: 2P61) (the “Company” or “Voltaic”) announces that it has terminated the agreement with Lithium Selective Technologies, Inc. (”LiST”) regarding its development of a Lithium extraction process for non-conventional brines (see news release dated April 11, 2017). The company has decided not to fund the next development stage of the process with LiST.

Under the terms of the agreement, Voltaic has received a 10% ownership stake in LiST. Voltaic has decided to move forward with its alternate testing already underway with Whittier Filtration, a division of Veolia Water, where results on additional process runs are expected shortly.

The Company also announces that, effective December 5, 2017, R. Thomas Currin, Jr. has resigned from his position as director to pursue other interests.

About Voltaic Minerals Corp.

Voltaic Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based Lithium exploration company, which owns 100% of the Green Energy Lithium Project that encompasses 4,160 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) claims and is in Grand County, 15 km west of the city of Moab, Utah. Lithium and other minerals occur at the property in an over-saturated brine (40% minerals, 60% water) discovered during historic oil exploration when drill wells intercepted Clastic Bed #14 of the Paradox formation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this release include that we will receive results from Whittier Filtration test runs are expected shortly. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that aspects or all of the process development may not be successful, and results may not be received.

