Albert Mining to Use its CARDS "Artificial Intelligence Technology" to Target Copper, Zinc, and Silver on Falco Resources Inc.'s Mining Properties in Rouyn-Noranda

(TheNewswire)

Ottawa, Ontario / The Newswire / December 19, 2017 - Albert Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Albert") (TSX-V: AIIM), an exploration mining company and a leader in the use of artificial intelligence and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques in the mining sector, is pleased to announce that its technology will be used on Falco Resources Inc. ("Falco") (Venture TSX: FPC) 67,258 hectares properties in the Rouyn-Noranda region of Quebec. A fee of $90,000 will be paid to Albert for its CARDS (Computer Aided Resources Detection Software) services.

"Mrs. Claude Pilote, Senior project engineer of Falco, stated: "During the last few years, we made important progress at the Horne 5 deposit outlining a Measured Mineral Resources of 769,885 oz. AuEq (9,259,600 tonnes at 2.59 g/t AuEq, gold equivalent) and Indicated Mineral Resources of 6,731,443 oz. AuEq (81,855,200 tonnes at 2.56 g/t AuEq). With its positive feasibility study on the Horne 5 project, one of Falco's objectives is to increase these resources on its 67,258 hectares properties. We believe that the CARDS technology will make it possible for us to develop new exploration targets on our properties and focus our efforts in high potential zones."

By using its CARDS technology, Albert will assist Falco in identifying targets and possible sites with the same signature as known mineralized occurrences. Albert uses its proprietary technology to analyze geological, geophysical, and geochemical to discover the patterns hidden in the large amount of data that Falco owns.

About Albert Mining Inc. - Where Artificial Intelligence Meets Geology

Albert is a junior mining exploration and services company with an extensive portfolio of gold, copper, and diamond properties in Quebec. Albert also recently acquired all assets from DIAGNOS Inc.'s mining division, including the Computer Aided Resources Detection System ("CARDS"). Albert can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics.

