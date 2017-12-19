Bayhorse Silver Completes Fall Drill Program at Bridging the Gap Silver/Lead/Zinc Project in Idaho - Video Available

Vancouver, December 19, 2017 - Bayhorse Silver's (TSXV: BHS) (OTC: KXPLF) (FSE: 7KXN) has completed its fall drilling program at its Bridging the Gap Silver/Lead/Zinc project. The Bridging The Gap Project abuts the historic Bunker Hill Mine to the east and ASARCO's historic Page Mine to the west.

The project is located Idaho's famous Silver Valley, which historically produced more 1 billion ounces of silver, 3 million tons of zinc, and 8 million tons of lead, ranking the valley among the top ten mining districts in world history. Multiple sulphide-mineralized zones were intersected in diamond drill holes BTG2017-1 and BTG2017-3, drilled to 943 and 978 feet respectively, with the third hole abandoned after 100 feet.

Results will be released upon completion of the assays.

Bayhorse is earning a 75% interest in the Bridging the Gap Project, which hosts several past producing mines, the historic Crown Point, Silver King, Ranger, Wyoming, Curlew, and Blackhawk.

The Crown Point Mine, ceased production in 1940 under war measures regulations, and the Shea Zone reported a 30 foot mineralized zone, which was intersected in a historical drill hole 300 feet south of the Crown Point, but was never followed up. Crown Point produced 670,000 ounces of silver and 12.8 million pounds of lead from 63,908 tons, with the US Bureau of Mines reporting a silver grade of 10.61 ounces per ton at the Crown Point.

Additional drilling is needed to adequately test the historical zones.

Idaho is an excellent jurisdiction for permitting and operating. In close proximity to the Town of Kellogg, there is excellent infrastructure with power, water and qualified workers.

The company has also earned an 80% interest in the historical Bayhorse Silver Mine in Oregon, through current underground development and construction of concentrating facilities.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.bayhorsesilver.com, contact Graeme O'Neill, President and CEO, at 604-684-3394 or email company@bayhorsesilver.com.

