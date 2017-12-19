LeadFX Sells North 67 Mineral Claims Mining Data

(All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated)

PERTH, Australia, Dec. 19, 2017 /CNW/ - LeadFX Inc. (the "Company" or "LeadFX") (TSX: LFX) today announces it has closed on a transaction to sell its mining data ("Data") associated with the mineral claims owned by its 100% owned subsidiary North 67 Inc. to Valhalla Mining LLC ("Valhalla").

The total consideration for the sale of the Data is $2,000,000, of which $100,000 in cash has been remitted to LeadFX.

A further $400,000 is due and payable on or before 8 June 2018 in cash or shares in a company listed on the TSX, TSXV or another recognized exchange or quotation system that owns or controls Valhalla or to which Valhalla has assigned or granted rights in and to the Data ("Shares").

The remaining $1,500,000 consideration is payable in cash or Shares within 120 days of the date of commencement of commercial production from the area covered by any of the mineral claims from a mine found, explored or developed by Valhalla using the Data.

About LeadFX

LeadFX is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed ("LFX"), Australian based, mining company focused on the development of its lead and lead-silver projects located in Australia and North America. The Company's primary undertaking is the Paroo Station lead mine. The Paroo Station lead mine is located 30km west of the town of Wiluna in Western Australia (refer Figure 1). The Company also owns an 83.5% interest in the Burin mines and surrounding land claims in the Tintic mining district 60 miles south-east of Salt Lake City, Utah and exploration interests in the Amber Mineral belt in Alaska.

The Paroo Station lead mine has been on care and maintenance since January 2015 (refer Figure 2). A dedicated staff of plant operators and technicians have undertaken consistent structural and integrity checks of plant and equipment, run mills at regular intervals and maintained the flotation tanks ensuring the plant can be re-started and brought back to pre-closure production levels within months.

We refer readers to the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 23, 2017 as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website www.leadfxinc.com for details of historical production performance for the Paroo Station mine and the NI43-101 Technical Report on the Paroo Station Lead Carbonate Mine, Wiluna, Western Australia dated March 10, 2015 for prepared by SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd for details on Mineral Resources

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to statements and information concerning the timing and length of care and maintenance at Paroo Station, future sales, future targets and estimates for production and sales, the receipt and timing of required additional financing to restart and operate Paroo Station, statements relating to the business and future activities of, and developments related to LeadFX, future lead production, the timing and future benefits of the transaction with InCoR, the anticipated benefits of the Technology at Paroo Station, the possible extension of mine life from application of the Technology, the anticipated cost and timing of delivery of the DFS and success of pilot trials, the timing an ability to obtain regulatory approvals to build a hydrometallurgical facility, the application of the Technology to future projects and strategic endeavors, the timing of exercising the Warrants, the feasibility, cost and timing of constructing a hydrometallurgical processing facility at Paroo Station, the Company's ability to meet its working capital needs and debt repayments in the near term, the timing and ability of the Company to sell its interests in Chief Consolidated Mining Company, the circumstances or timing and costs surrounding a restart of the Paroo Station, , projections with respect to cash flows and working capital, the cost and timing for completion of capital projects necessary for any future operations, the Company's ability to comply with the transportation and operating conditions for the Paroo Station, capital expenditures, operating costs, cash costs, Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, life of mine, recovery rates, grades and prices, business strategies and measures to implement such strategies, competitive strengths, estimated goals and plans for LeadFX's future business operations, commodity prices outlook and other such matters. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as ''seek'', ''anticipate'', ''contemplate'', ''target'', ''believe'', ''plan'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', and ''intend'' and statements that an event or result ''may'', ''will'', ''can'', ''should'', ''could'' or ''might'' occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information by its nature requires assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. These statements are based upon certain reasonable factors, assumptions and analyses made by management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with management's expectations is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, the potential benefits from the Technology, the ability to deploy or prove up the Technology on a commercial scale, expected concentrate sales when in operations, the costs and other capital expenditures required to maintain operations and transportation, the timing, need and ability to raise any additional financing and the risks relating to ramping up mining and milling throughput and operations, funding requirements, the need to secure approval of secured creditor and majority shareholder, operations being placed on care and maintenance, the restart of mining and milling operations, matters relating to regulatory compliance and approvals, the potential for shareholder dilution from the Warrants, matters relating to public opinion, presence of a majority shareholder and management services agreements with Enirgi Group Corporation, matters related to the Esperance settlement and shipments through the Port of Fremantle, regulatory proceedings and litigation and general operating risks such as metal price volatility, lead carbonate concentrate treatment charges, exchange rates, the fact that the Company has a single production-stage mineral property, health and safety, environmental factors, mining risks, metallurgy, labour and employment regulations, government regulations, insurance, dependence on key personnel, constraints on cash distribution from Paroo Station, the nature of mineral exploration and development and common share price volatility.

Additional factors and considerations are discussed in the Company's 2016 Annual Information Form and elsewhere in other documents filed from time to time by LeadFX with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. While LeadFX considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. These factors may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by management will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected results on the Company. Undue importance should not be placed on forward-looking information nor should reliance be placed upon this information as of any other date. Except as required by law, while it may elect to, LeadFX is under no obligation and does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

