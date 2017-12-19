SSR Mining Appoints New Board Directors

VANCOUVER, Dec. 19, 2017 /CNW/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") announces the appointment of Ms. Elizabeth A. Wademan and Mr. Simon A. Fish, to its Board of Directors ("Board"). The Board approved the appointments to strengthen its expertise in the areas of the international capital markets, legal and corporate governance. The appointments are effective January 1, 2018.

Ms. Wademan is a senior capital markets professional with over 20 years of financial services experience. Prior to retiring in 2016, Ms. Wademan spent 18 years in investment banking at BMO Capital Markets, where she focused on the global metals and mining and technology sectors and was responsible for mining equity capital markets. As a former Managing Director in investment banking, Ms. Wademan has extensive experience in capital markets and strategic advisory in both domestic and international markets, as well as a depth of knowledge of commodities and securities markets. She currently serves on the boards of Torex Gold Resources Inc. and St. Joseph's Health Center Foundation. Ms. Wademan obtained her Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and International Business from McGill University. She is a CFA charterholder and is a holder of the Institute of Corporate Directors Director designation (ICD.D).

Mr. Fish is the Executive Vice President and General Counsel at BMO Financial Group, where he is responsible for legal, regulatory and corporate governance affairs. Prior to joining the bank in 2008, Mr. Fish was the Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Vale SA (formerly Inco Ltd.). Additionally, Mr. Fish held various positions at Royal Dutch Shell, most recently serving as the Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Shell Canada. Before joining Shell, Mr. Fish practiced corporate and securities law with Dechert LLP, an international law firm. Currently, he serves on the board of a number of think-tank, non-profit and charitable organizations. Mr. Fish holds business and law degrees from the University of Cape Town, the Washington College of Law and Harvard Business School.

Michael Anglin, Chairman of the Board stated, "We are pleased to have attracted Elizabeth and Simon and welcome them both to the SSR Mining Board of Directors. Their perspective complements our current board members while their added capital markets experience enhances the execution of our strategy."

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and the 75%-owned and operated Puna Operations joint venture in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

