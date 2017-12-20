Rupert Resources Announces Management Changes

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rupert Resources Ltd. (“Rupert” or “the Company”) (TSX-V:RUP) (FSE:R05) announces that further to the appointment of Mr. Jeffrey L. Karoly as Chief Financial Officer as per the Company’s November 7, 2017 press release, and in order to streamline management, Mr. Karoly has been appointed Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Gordon Chmilar who held the role previously will continue to act as an advisor to the Company.



Also, Max Hinchcliffe, who has acted as Vice President, Finance of the Company, has also stepped down from such position to take advantage of other opportunities that have come available to him. Mr. Max Hinchcliffe will also continue to act as an advisor to the Company.

James Withall, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Karoly as Company Secretary - Jeffrey is already Chief Financial Officer of the Company. I would also like to thank Max and Gordon for their efforts in establishing Rupert following the acquisition of the Pahtavaara Project, and are pleased that they will remain involved with the Company in their capacities as advisors.”

About Rupert

Rupert is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “RUP”. The Company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits and concessions located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland (see the Company’s November 9, 2016 press release). The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which consists of mineral claims located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake Mining Division of Ontario.

