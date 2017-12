Sayona Mining Ltd: Research Report by Independent Investment Research

Brisbane - Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) ("Sayona" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that Independent Investment Research ("IIR") has a released an updated research report on the Company titled "Solid Progress On All Fronts - Update December 2017". The Company commissioned IIR to write this research report. IIR is an independent investment research house based in Australia and the United States.To view the report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8Q83BZ8I Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is a company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.auChief Executive OfficerPhone: +61-7-3369-7058Email: info@sayonamining.com.auwww.sayonamining.com.au