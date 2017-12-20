Rockcliff Drills High Grade Zinc in Step Out Holes at Bur Zinc Property 7.2% ZnEq Across 4.9 Metres Including 10.9% ZnEq Across 2.9 Metres

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - Rockcliff Metals Corp. (“Rockcliff” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: RCLF) (FRANKFURT: RO0, WKN: A2H60G) is pleased to announce the completion of a first phase ten-hole step out drill program totalling 3,250 metres on the Company’s Bur Zinc property. The Bur Zinc property which hosts the historical high grade Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) Bur zinc deposit is part of the Company’s Manitoba property portfolio. Rockcliff’s drilling was concentrated in an 800 metres long area southwest of the historical Bur zinc deposit below encouraging results from previous limited drilling. The Bur Zinc property is strategically located approximately 22 kilometres by road from HudBay Minerals Inc.’s (“Hudbay”, HBM: TSX; NYSE) copper-zinc concentrator centered in the Snow Lake mining camp within the prolific Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt located in central Manitoba.

Significant highlights of Rockcliff’s first phase step out drill program are detailed below.

Hole 007 yielded 7.2% ZnEq across 4.9 metres including 10.9% ZnEq across 2.9 metres

Hole 005 yielded 6.8% ZnEq across 4.3 metres including 16.9% ZnEq across 1.0 metres

Hole 002 yielded 5.9% ZnEq across 6.9 metres including 9.1% ZnEq across 2.4 metres

Rockcliff’s President and CEO Ken Lapierre commented, “Rockcliff’s first phase step out drill program was successful in identifying significant VMS mineralization adjacent to and southwest of the known limits of the historical Bur zinc deposit. Each drill hole intersected what is termed the Bur VMS horizon, a potential 8,000 metres long mineralized horizon that hosts the high-grade Bur zinc deposit. Largely untested by a systematic drill program outside of the Bur zinc deposit area, the potential to identify additional resources along this important horizon is considered excellent and will be the focus of upcoming drill programs on the Bur Zinc property.”

Significant assays from Rockcliff’s first phase step out drill program are tabled below.

Hole # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Zinc % Copper % Lead % Gold g/t Silver g/t ZnEq* RBU001 242.44 246.25 3.81 0.03 0.40 0.87 0.4 14.6 2.8 includes 244.22 244.42 0.20 0.06 1.63 6.51 0.32 102.8 12.6 RBU002 269.65 276.56 6.91 1.76 0.96 0.59 0.26 32.76 5.9 includes 270.65 273.08 2.43 0.99 2.00 0.86 0.57 56.35 9.1 RBU003 312.54 314.91 2.37 1.75 0.41 0.22 0.09 14.11 3.5 includes 313.39 313.49 0.10 12.68 0.76 0.05 0.07 23.20 15.3 RBU004 212.76 214.09 1.33 1.43 1.07 0.14 0.05 10.51 4.6 includes 213.05 213.90 0.85 2.10 1.42 0.03 0.07 11.67 6.1 RBU005 302.82 307.07 4.25 1.65 1.84 0.15 0.05 15.32 6.8 includes 306.11 307.07 0.96 0.50 6.18 0.08 0.04 31.31 16.9 RBU006 285.14 286.43 1.29 2.07 0.54 0.16 0.04 19.67 4.1 includes 285.14 285.78 0.64 4.14 0.92 0.30 0.09 36.50 7.7 RBU007 231.15 236.00 4.85 3.18 1.41 0.13 0.04 13.25 7.2 includes 231.15 234.00 2.85 5.38 1.95 0.20 0.05 15.62 10.9 RBU008 233.05 236.05 3.00 0.64 0.44 0.19 0.02 8.82 2.1 includes 233.05 234.04 0.99 1.87 0.59 0.56 0.04 20.20 4.4 RBU009 263.37 265.63 2.26 0.97 0.72 0.16 0.01 8.59 3.1 RBU010 249.27 250.94 1.67 1.23 0.43 0.07 0.02 4.44 2.5

(m) = metres represents down the hole thickness as true thickness is not currently known, % = percentage, g/t = grams per tonne, *ZnEq = zinc equivalent value using US$1.20/pound zinc, US$3.00/pound copper, US$1.00/pound lead, US1400/ troy ounce gold and US$20 /per ounce silver, 100% metal recoveries were applied, Zinc Equivalent calculation is: ZnEq = Zn grade + (Cu grade%/100*2204.6 x Cu price) + (Pb grade%/100*2204.6 x Pb price) + (Au grade/32.15/1000 x Au price) + (Ag grade/32.15/1000 x Ag price)/Zn price/20. The numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Additional drill hole information from Rockcliff’s step out drill program is highlighted below.

Hole # UTM Easting UTM Northing Collar Dip Azimuth Length RBUR001 457422 6090791 -72 158 345 RBUR002 457457 6090849 -73 130 342 RBUR003 457218 6090627 -74 130 405 RBUR004 457218 6090627 -47 130 242 RBUR005 457084 6090476 -72 130 339 RBUR006 456976 6090365 -65 130 393 RBUR007 456976 6090365 -46 130 288 RBUR008 456898 6090266 -55 130 284 RBUR009 456789 6090121 -70 130 309 RBUR010 457050 6090451 -54 130 303

A report was prepared on the Bur zinc property in 2007. Rockcliff is treating the estimate of mineral resources in the Bur Deposit Report as a “historical estimate” under NI 43-101 and not as a current mineral resource.

Historical Resource, Bur Deposit, Snow Lake, Manitoba

Resource Tonnes Zn (%) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Indicated 1,050,000 8.6 1.9 12.1 0.05 Inferred 302,000 9.0 1.4 9.6 0.08

Notes: 1.CIM definitions were followed for the estimation of mineral resources. 2.Mineral resources are estimated at a zinc equivalent cut-off of 5%. 3.Cut-off grade was based on a zinc price of US$1.15 per pound and a copper price of US$2.35 per pound. 4.Given the tonnage, grade and orientation of the deposit, AMEC considered the Bur Deposit to be reasonably amenable to extraction using underground mining methods. 5.Specific Gravity measurements used to estimate the mineral resource tonnes ranged from 2.64 to 3.74 with an average of 3.16. 6.A minimum mining width of 3 metres was used. 7.Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. 8. The deposit was documented in a report dated October 1, 2007 and titled “Bur Project, Snow Lake Manitoba, Canada NI 43-101 Technical Report” (the “NI 43-101 Bur Deposit Report”). The report was prepared for Hudbay by AMEC Americas Limited (AMEC) and was filed on Hudbay’s SEDAR profile on January 31, 2008.

Historical estimates of grade and tonnage given in this press release are viewed as reliable and relevant based on the information and methods used at the time. The NI 43-101 Bur Deposit Report prepared for Hudbay in 2007 was prepared in compliance with resource definitions under NI 43-101 but must be considered only as historic resources as neither Rockcliff nor its Qualified Persons have done sufficient work to classify the historic estimate as a current mineral resource under current mineral resource or mineral reserve terminology and are not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource. The historic resource should not be relied upon. Additional work including surface geophysics, drilling and bore hole geophysics will need to be completed to upgrade the historical resource to current.

The Bur zinc deposit is a stratiform, distal, massive sulphide deposit that occurs within a narrow turbidite assemblage of interbedded metagreywacke, metasiltstone and graphitic meta-argillite in a basinal area situated between two granitic intrusions. The northeast striking deposit dips 60-70 degrees northwest, ranges from <0.3 metres up to 5 metres thick with a known lateral extent of approximately 4,500 metres. Historical drilling encountered disseminated, semi-massive and massive sulphide mineralization below overburden to a vertical depth of 950 metres. Mineralization consists of sphalerite, chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite, pyrite, galena and arsenopyrite. The Bur zinc deposit contains up to 20% felsic or cherty nodules consisting of wall rock and late quartz fragments displaying a brecciated texture to the mineralization. The Bur zinc deposit remains open in all directions.

Rockcliff can earn a 100% interest in the Bur Zinc Property from Hudbay. Please refer to Rockcliff’s news release dated September 26, 2016 for specific terms of the option agreement.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Samples of half core were packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff’s field office to TSL Laboratories (TSL), Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. TSL is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged core sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp is pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh for assaying. A 0.5g cut is taken from each pulp for base metal analysis and leached in a multi acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by atomic absorption. Gold concentrations are determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by an atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than the upper detection limit (3000 ppb) are reanalyzed using fire assay gravimetric using a 1 AT charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity. Rockcliff has no relationship with TSL other than TSL being a service provider to the Company.

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., President and CEO of Rockcliff., a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

On November 1, 2017 Rockcliff Copper Corporation changed its name to Rockcliff Metals Corp.. The change of name more accurately reflects the polymetallic nature of the Company’s high-grade VMS (copper, gold, zinc, silver) properties and its portfolio of primary lode gold properties.

Rockcliff is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on the discovery, advancement and consolidation of a portfolio of the highest grade, undeveloped metal deposits in the prolific Flin Flon – Snow Lake greenstone belt located in central Manitoba. The Company’s current portfolio of projects, totalling in excess of 45,000 hectares, is located in and around the Snow Lake mining camp and hosts some of the highest grade undeveloped NI 43-101 compliant copper deposits (the gold-rich Talbot copper deposit and the Rail copper deposit), and some of the highest grade undeveloped historical zinc deposits (the Lon zinc deposit, the Bur zinc deposit, the Morgan zinc deposit and the down dip continuation of the Pen zinc deposit). The Company’s properties also include Manitoba’s first and highest grade former lode gold producer (Laguna Gold property), four additional gold-rich properties (SLG Gold property, DSN Gold property, Berry Creek Gold property and Lucky Jack Gold property), a Net Smelter Royalty on the Tower property (the T-1 copper deposit) and the optioned near surface high grade MacBride zinc deposit located north of Snow Lake near Leaf Rapids, Manitoba.

For further information, please contact:

Rockcliff Metals Corporation CHF Capital Markets Ken Lapierre, P. Geo Cathy Hume, CEO President & CEO Off: (416) 868-1079 ext. 231 Cell: (647) 678-3879 cathy@chfir.com Off: (416) 644-1752 ken@rockcliffmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

