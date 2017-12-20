Vancouver, B.C, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) is the lead investor in SHD Smart Home Devices, a company involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of Internet of Things (IoT) enabled products. In the near future, millions of consumers will purchase devices that have the ability to wirelessly connect to the internet through a home or office Internet Service Provider (ISP) or Local Area Network (LAN). Today, wireless keyboard and printers are standard for computers. The extension of this connectivity to many other devices and machines has created the new IoT industry,enabling homeowners, office workers and manufacturers to monitor and perform tasks remotely using connected devices such as smartphones, laptops and tablets.

The IoT will transform how we live and work,connecting homes, offices, and cities. However, the current security model for IoT will struggle to scale up to meet the demand for millions of connections required by this new IoT-based world.International Data Corporation estimates that 90% of organizations that implement the IoT will suffer an IoT-based breach of back-end IT systems.

SHD has engaged Mega Hertz Power Systems to expand its IoT hardware platform to incorporate Blockchain Security level communication firmware within its products,which will expand connectivity and ensure generic compatibility without compromising security for its WIFI and USB IOT Products.

"Not only does SHD have an incredible opportunity to participate in a burgeoning IoT and Smart Device market, but we will add an essential security component which brings in recurring revenue potential," stated A. Paul Gill, CEO. "Major companies such as IBM, Amazon and Google have recognized this new market and have launched IoT Products and a major goal of SHD opportunity to license both hardware products and embedded software solutions."

Blockchain’s cryptographic processes offer an alternative to expensive, in-house processing of encrypted security protocols using dedicated servers alone. SHD will investigate using both in-house solutions and a network of eligible blockchain processing units that will be paid with crypto currency. Blockchain is built for decentralized control, a security scheme that is more scalable. Blockchain’s strong protections against data tampering would help prevent a rogue device from disrupting a home, factory or transportation system by relaying misleading information. For this reason, Blockchain is promising for SHD Smart Home Devices IoT security.

Blockchain protocols provide assurances a request for access is legitimate. The IoT smart home may use a simplified version of the blockchain by reducing the proof-of-work computational requirement typical of other implementations. Standard IoT devices are not designed for heavy computational work. Standard SHD Designs focus on creating WIFI mesh connectivity rather than processing data.

There are currently 130 million established households in North America and a healthy seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 1.3 million housing starts. In addition, offices, hotels and coffee shops are also potential markets for smart devices. If only one or two devices are installed in new homes and retro-fitted into current homes undergoing renovations, there will be a healthy demand for these products.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board

“A. Paul Gill”

Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Uptick Newswire