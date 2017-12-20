Alio Gold Intersects 3.85 g/t Au Over 112 Metres at Ana Paula

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alio Gold Inc (TSX:ALO) (NYSE MKT:ALO) (“Alio Gold” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide the final drill results from the 2,000 metre drill program to twin previous drill holes within the pre-feasibility pit for metallurgical test work samples at its Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico.



Highlights

Final drill results received from the 2,000m drill program for metallurgical sampling, confirm high-grade mineralization and lithology in the Mineral Resource Estimate (‘MRE’) dated May 16, 2017 as per the NI 43-101 Preliminary Feasibility Study

Drill hole 17-13 intersected 112.0m (from 8.0m to 120.0m) of 3.85 g/t gold

Drill hole 17-14 intersected 33.1m (from 116.9m to 150.0m) of 7.07 g/t gold

Drill hole 17-15 intersected 54.6m (from 11.6m to 66.2m) of 7.19 g/t gold

“These final results of the drill program are again a reminder of the high-grade nature of the breccia mineralization within the proposed open pit at Ana Paula and give us further confidence in our existing block model,” said Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to be turning our attention to testing the extension of the breccia zone below the proposed pre-feasibility study pit with a 6 hole, 4,000 metre program that is expected to begin in early January. This surface drill program will be undertaken in parallel to the construction of the underground decline which is being driven into the mineralized area to allow further drill testing from underground.”

Twin hole drilling program for metallurgical samples

This program which is now completed, was intended to provide sufficient material within the proposed open pit for metallurgical testing. Drill results for hole APM-17-04 and APM-17-05 were previously announced on October 24th, 2017 and drill hole APM-17-06 through APM-17-10 were previously announced on December 4th, 2017.

Hole NB Material Azimuth Dip Depth

From Depth To Au (gpt) Interval length

(m) Estimated

True Width APM-17-11 HALO 90 -60 124.0 136.0 6.84 12.0 N/A including 129.6 130.5 20.90 0.9 and including 133.3 134.7 37.50 1.4 APM-17-11 HALO 153.2 180.0 2.67 26.8 N/A including 155.1 156.4 20.80 1.3 APM-17-11 HALO 210.0 232.0 3.37 22.0 N/A APM-17-12 HALO 90 -50 71.1 76.0 2.55 5.0 N/A HALO 161.2 164.8 2.03 3.7 N/A APM-17-13 HALO 90 -45 8.0 120.0 3.85 112.0 N/A Including 31.5 33.0 39.10 1.5 and including 93.5 95.3 52.70 1.8 APM-17-14 HALO 90 -50 53.5 63.0 0.76 9.5 N/A HALO 116.9 150.0 7.07 33.1 Including 125.4 126.9 34.40 1.6 APM-17-15 HALO 90 -75 11.6 66.2 7.19 54.6 N/A APM-17-16 HALO 90 -50 22.0 34.0 1.09 12.0 N/A APM-17-17 INTRS 90 -80 78.8 84.8 0.76 6.0 3.7

Note on true width calculation:

For the complex breccia and surrounding halo mineralization and in the monolithic breccia (MBX), the calculation of a true width is inappropriate since these units are not tabular. For the mineralization outside of these units (i.e. sediments (SED) and intrusive (INTRS)) the true width can be estimated since the mineralization is likely following the stratigraphy.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold is a growth oriented gold mining company, focused on exploration, development and production in Mexico. Its principal assets include its 100%-owned and operating San Francisco Mine in Sonora, Mexico and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico. Located within the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt on 56,000 hectares of underexplored land the Ana Paula Project is a high-grade, high margin project currently in the definitive feasibility stage. An underground decline to provide access for an exploration drill program has been initiated targeting the continuation of the high-grade gold mineralization below the proposed pit which has the potential to significantly enhance the robust economics of the project. The Company also has a portfolio of other exploration properties, all of which are located in Mexico.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Pierre Desautels, P. Geo, a ‘Qualified Person’ as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects who is an independent consultant to the company.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Drill holes reported in this press release were drilled using PQ sized diamond drill bits. Company personal were located at the at the drill site. Contractors and employees of Alio Gold conducted all logging and sampling. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of approximately 1.5 meters. Samples were then collected by sawing a ¼ of the PQ core using a diamond saw with the remaining ¾ portion of the PQ core retained for metallurgical test work. The samples were catalogued and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until it was shipped to sample preparation laboratory owned by ALS Chemex in Guadalajra, Mexico. The core was dried and crushed and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. The pulps were then shipped for assay to the ALS Chemex located in Vancouver, Canada. At that location, the samples were analysed for gold using fire assay with an atomic absorption finish (FA-AA) on a 50 gram charge. Samples returning over 10 grams per tonnes were re-assayed using a fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Samples were also analyzed for a suite of 35 elements using Aqua Regia Inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES). Over limits for silver, arsenic, zinc were re-assayed using a ore grade ICP-AES method. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, The Labs inserted their own quality control samples.

For detailed technical information related to the Company’s exploration, development, and operating assets, please refer to the Company’s website at www.aliogold.com or the most recent Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

