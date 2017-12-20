ZURICH, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mechel PAO (MOEX:MTLR) (NYSE:MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, reports signing a memorandum for coal supply with China’s Jidong Cement, one of the world’s top cement producers.



According to the memorandum, Mechel will supply its Chinese partners up to three million tonnes of steam coal mined at Elgaugol OOO’s Elga Open Pit and Yakutugol Holding Company AO’s Neryungrinsky Open Pit. Prices will be adjusted on a monthly basis following negotiations and on the basis of index rates.

“Jidong Cement is our longstanding and strategic partner in Asia, and we aim to continue our long-term and mutually profitable partnership. Mechel’s mining division has met all its obligations on our prior agreement. Today, Jidong Cement is the chief foreign consumer of Elga’s steam coal,” Mechel PAO’s Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov said.

Mechel PAO

Ekaterina Videman

Tel: + 7 495 221 88 88

ekaterina.videman@mechel.com

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Mechel, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements. We refer you to the documents Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in our Form 20-F, that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the achievement of anticipated levels of profitability, growth, cost and synergy of our recent acquisitions, the impact of competitive pricing, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and licenses, the impact of developments in the Russian economic, political and legal environment, volatility in stock markets or in the price of our shares or ADRs, financial risk management and the impact of general business and global economic conditions.