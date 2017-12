HANDA COPPER Corporation Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Handa Copper Corp. ("Handa Copper" or the "Company") (TSX-V:HEC) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) of its shareholders held December 14, 2017.



All matters of business presented to the Company's shareholders at the Meeting, including resolutions electing directors, appointing the auditor, and approving and ratifying the Company's amended stock option plan, were approved by shareholders. An aggregate 4,405,868 shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 22.7% of the Company's issued capital.

As presently constituted, the board of directors of Handa Copper includes: Marek J. Kreczmer, Anton Esterhuizen, Darryl Yea, Dr. Humphrey Lawrence Mbendeni Mathe, Dr. Paul Elgin Walker, and Jan Petrus Nelson. Mr. Nelson, who was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company on April 24, 2017, has now joined the board. He is a seasoned industry veteran possessing a diverse range of skills acquired as an exploration geologist, mine manager and successful CEO of a gold producer.

