Enforcer Gold Reports Final Diamond Drilling Results, Recaps 2017 Exploration Program and Discusses Surface Bulk Sampling at the Montalembert Gold Project

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2017 /CNW/ - Enforcer Gold Corp. ("Enforcer" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VEIN – FSE: N071) is pleased to report the final results of diamond drilling in 2017, a review of the exploration program and proposed follow-up in 2018 at the Montalembert Gold Project.

Highlights of the 2017 Program:

133 sawn channels were collected on the Galena-No.2-3 vein exposures; notable channel sample assays include:

3,310.00 g/t Au over 1.0 m in MCH225702 105.00 g/t Au over 1.0 m in MCH223576 104.68 g/t Au over 1.0 m in MCH225996 13.50 g/t Au over 1.0 m in MCH223539

45 HQ core holes totalling 5,784 m were drilled on the Galena and No. 2-3 vein structures

All drill holes intersected structures with quartz+/-carbonate veining, sulphides and alteration

Gold mineralization above 0.5 g/t was returned in 27 of 45 holes

Visible gold was intersected in 5 holes drilled on the No. 2 vein: MDD170004, 170006, 170022, 170032 and 170039

Notable drill hole assays on the No. 2 vein include:

197.13 g/t Au over 1.2 m including 782 g/t Au over 0.30 m in MDD170006 13.70 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 17.50 g/t Au over 1.0 m in MDD170022 4.71 g/t over 0.85 m in MDD170028 17.5 g/t over 0.37 m in MDD170032 8.51 g/t over 1.0 m in MDD170043

Historic No. 3 vein was determined to be the southern strike extension of the No. 2 vein

Drill testing of interpreted geophysical anomalies intersected the southern extension of the No. 2-3 vein structure and additional shear veins to the east

Prospecting led to discovery of the northern extension of the No. 2 vein structure approximately 140 m from the end of the existing trench; channel sampling returned 3.46 g/t over 0.7 m

No. 2 vein structure is now exposed on surface and/or intersected by drilling over a 600 m strike length (open) and up to 140 m vertical depth (open)

Galena vein structure is exposed at surface over a 300 m strike length (open)

High-resolution aeromagnetic VLF-EM survey flown over the entire 7300-hectare property

45 line-kilometre induced polarization survey completed over main vein occurrences

Discussion & 2018 Planning

The Galena and No. 2 veins represent classic shear-hosted quartz-carbonate gold mineralization, which is the most significant source of gold in the Abitibi greenstone belt. This style of mineralization is well known to be erratic in terms of grade and continuity and the presence of coarse gold makes sampling and assaying of this style of mineralization especially challenging. The potential understatement or overstatement of grade is commonly referred to as the "nugget effect".

The No. 2 vein structure has proven to be the most continuous and productive of the two main vein structures. Historically, the Galena vein received the most attention based on its more robust surface expression. A 1973 surface bulk sampling program by Rochelon Mines Ltd. on the Galena vein returned 12.69 g/t gold (0.37 oz/T) over a 108.2 m strike length with an average 0.65 m width and 0.6 m depth (Reference: Rochelon Mines Bulk Sampling Report). Drill testing of the Galena vein at depth did not intersect the same degree of shearing and quartz veining that is present at surface, suggesting that the structure diminishes at depth where tested. The No. 2 vein structure however, does persist at depth to at least 140 m (open) and has a much greater strike extension of 600 m (open).

Based on a structural analysis by SRK Consulting, the shear zones at Montalembert form an anastomosing network and define a deformation corridor that is more than 100 metres wide. Ten discrete shear zones were modelled within the deformation corridor. Gold is mainly associated with shear veins that parallel their host shear zone and vary in thickness from less than 10 cm to 2 m wide. At surface, gold mineralization above 1 g/t gold primarily occurs in flexures where the veins bend, their dip shallows, and vein thickness increases. This is interpreted to result from dilation caused by the change in orientation of the shear veins and the dextral-reverse kinematics of the shear zone. Some quartz vein intervals are barren despite having intense alteration and sulphide mineralization. This is interpreted to be caused by a strong gold nugget effect within the vein system. Overall, drill hole assay results are similar to surface channel samples but are significantly lower than the grades of the historical bulk samples.

SRK has made the following recommendations for a follow-up exploration program at Montalembert:

At deposit scale:

Target the more shallow-dipping parts of shear zones

Investigate the discrepancies between the gold grades of drill hole and channel assays relative to the historical bulk samples to better understand the gold nugget effect

At property scale:

Explore the extensions of the currently-defined deformation corridor, paying particular attention to variations in the dip of the shear zones

Map the distribution and orientation of all shear zones and shear veins on the property and integrate it with the distribution of lithological contacts, folds, and faults to generate a comprehensive geological map that can be used for targeting

In addition to SRK's recommendations, Enforcer is contemplating a surface bulk sample of the No. 2 vein to get a better indication of the gold mineralization that potentially continues with depth. Enforcer is in the process of requesting bids from local contractors and labs to design and execute a surface bulk sample program.

During the 2017 field program the Company's exploration team also undertook a property-wide reconnaissance prospecting program. Results will be released following full compilation and review.

President & CEO, Steve Roebuck, comments:

"The No. 2 vein is an impressive and well mineralized geological structure that is open along strike and at depth. We expect to continue drill testing on the No. 2 vein in 2018 and are considering a bulk sampling program to obtain a better representation of the gold mineralization at surface. Follow-up on new targets generated this year will also be a priority in the 2018 exploration program. The Company remains in a strong cash position with $3.9 M is its treasury."

Plan maps showing channel sample locations and assay highlights are available on the Montalembert Map Gallery. A drill hole location map is available at: Drill Plan - Dec 2017.

Table 1. 2017 Diamond Drilling – Significant Results in Final Holes

Drill Hole ID Target Vein Azm (Deg) Dip (Deg) From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) MDD170024 No. 2-3 274 -45 27.00 28.00 1.00 1.35







115.00 116.80 1.60 0.97 MDD170027 No. 2-3 271 -63 No Significant Results MDD170028 No. 2-3 273 -45 84.86 85.71 0.85 4.71 MDD170029 No. 2-3 273 -64 No Significant Results MDD170032 No. 3 244 -44 25.68 26.05 0.37 17.50 MDD170033 No. 3 246 -64 No Significant Results MDD170034 No. 3 246 -79 38.25 39.25 1.00 1.44 MDD170036 No. 2 274 -65 26.00 27.00 1.00 0.55 MDD170037 No. 2 273 -46 No Significant Results MDD170038 No. 2 274 -46 16.00 17.00 1.00 0.90 MDD170039 No. 2-3 272 -45 195.86 196.66 0.80 2.56 MDD170040 No. 2 270 -45 30.00 31.00 1.00 0.6 MDD170041 No. 2 269 -65 85.05 86.05 1.00 1.28 MDD170042 No. 2 262 -81 114.00 114.57 0.57 0.76 MDD170043 No. 2 282 -46 36.30 37.30 1.00 8.51







48.30 50.22 1.92 0.56 MDD170044 No. 2 273 -70 68.00 69.00 1.00 0.55 MDD170045 No. 2 269 -45 No Significant Results

Qualified Person & QAQC

All holes presented in Table 1 were completed by HQ diamond (core) drilling. Widths are presented as down hole core lengths; true widths are unknown at this time. Sample preparation, fire assays (gravimetric finish) and metallic sieve assays were performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. of Ancaster, Ontario, an ISO/IEC 17025 (CAN-P-1579) accredited testing laboratory. Details of the analytical procedure and Enforcer's Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QAQC") program are available on the Enforcer website at: Montalembert QAQC.

About Enforcer Gold Corp

Enforcer Gold Corp. is earning a 100% interest in the Montalembert Gold Project from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX, FSE: GIMN, OTCQX: GLBXF). The 7,300-hectare property is located 125 km west of Chibougamau in Quebec's prolific Abitibi greenstone belt. The property lies 5 km from a paved highway and hydro-electric power and has easy access to skilled labour, fuel, accommodation and other industry-related services, allowing for relatively low exploration costs.

Enforcer's President & CEO, Steve Roebuck, PGeo, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to the exploration of its Montalembert Project, the exploration potential and analogous deposit potential of the Montalembert Project and the timing of the Company's exploration programs. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, the results of exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete transactions on terms announced; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms and those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. Enforcer Gold does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Enforcer Gold