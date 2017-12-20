Great Thunder Announces Preliminary Drilling Results from Chubb Lithium Project

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: GTG) is pleased to announce that it has completed its drilling program at its 100%-owned Chubb Lithium Project located approximately 32 kilometres north of Val d’Or, Quebec. The drilling intersected previously unidentified spodumene-bearing pegmatites and expanded the potential for the project.

Three holes totaling 306 metres were completed December 13 and the core was inspected, logged and split under the supervision of Donald Théberge, P.Eng., MBA. The purpose of the holes was twofold: to verify Induced Polarization anomalies discovered by Mineral Hill Industries in 2010, and to verify the depth of spodumene-bearing pegmatites observed on surface.

The holes were drilled with an azimuth of 60 degrees and a dip of -45 degrees, each with a length of 102 metres. Collar coordinates (UTM Nad 83) and spodumene (lithium) bearing pegmatites intercepted are summarized as follows:

Hole Number Coordinates Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatites Intersected C-17-01 280 607E / 5 354 622N 22.1 to 25.2 metres 54.0 to 60.3 metres 64.0 to 66.1 metres C-17-02 280 615E / 5 354 726N 11.1 to 16.5 metres 21.7 to 22.4 metres 32.8 to 36.4 metres 87.6 to 88.8 metres C-17-03 280 636E / 5 354 819N 19.8 to 21 metres 92.5 to 98.3 metres

Several of the pegmatites bear green spodumene crystals several centimeters tall. Great Thunder’s President, Kevin Whelan, said, “While there is insufficient data to establish the true width of the pegmatites, we are excited by the discovery of previously-unidentified pegmatites at depth. We believe the potential for the project continues to expand.”

All the pegmatites have been sampled and sent to ALS Laboratory in Val d’Or for assaying by sodium peroxide fusion and ICP-MS methodology. Results are expected early in 2018.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Donald Théberge, P.Eng., MBA, an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Great Thunder Gold Corp.

Great Thunder Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Our Company mandate is to acquire high quality exploration assets with a specific focus on gold and lithium. We intend to build NI 43-101 compliant resource determinations for each of our gold and lithium projects in order to demonstrate their long-term economic viability. In the case of our lithium projects, we are determined to define the mineralogical and metallurgical characteristics for efficient recovery of this coveted metal, to further the Company’s plan to become an integral part of the rechargeable battery storage technology supply chain. Great Thunder is managed by an experienced team of mining professionals with extensive operating and financial experience.

