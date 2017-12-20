Canarc Signs Agreement with Barrick Gold and Skeena Resources on its 33.33% Carried Interest in Claims at the Eskay Creek Gold Mine

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Canarc Resource Corp. (TSX: CCM, OTC-BB: CRCUF, Frankfurt: CAN) has entered into an agreement with Barrick Gold Inc (“Barrick”) and Skeena Resources Ltd. (“Skeena”) involving its 33.3% carried interest in certain mining claims adjacent to the past-producing Eskay Creek Gold mine located in northwest British Columbia.

Canarc and Barrick own respectively 33.33% and 66.67% interests in 6 claims and mining leases totaling 2323 hectares at Eskay Creek. The past producing Eskay Creek Gold mine was the richest gold-silver mine in the world in the 1990’s and produced 3.3 million ounces of gold and 160 million ounces of silver from 2.2 million tonnes of ore during a 14 year mining operation.

Through the recently signed agreement, Canarc will retain its 33.33% carried interest while Barrick’s 66.67% interest will pass to Skeena Resources Ltd. when Skeena has met its obligations per the Option Agreement it recently signed with Barrick and announced in its news release of December 18, 2017.

Canarc is pleased to see the renewed interest in this property and will benefit from any future exploration success and development that may occur on these claims.

About Canarc Resource Corp. - Canarc is a growth-oriented, gold exploration and mining Company listed on the TSX (CCM) and the OTC-BB (CRCUF). The Company creates shareholder value by acquiring, exploring and developing pre-production stage gold mines or properties in the Americas.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Statements contained in this news release that are not historic facts are forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future performance of Canarc, and the Company's plans and exploration programs for its mineral properties, including the timing of such plans and programs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "has proven", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "potential", "appears", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "at least", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the Company’s ongoing due diligence review in relation to the Acquisition, risks related to the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral resources; commodity prices; changes in general economic conditions; market sentiment; currency exchange rates; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to raise funds through equity financings; risks inherent in mineral exploration; risks related to operations in foreign countries; future prices of metals; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; title disputes or claims; limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of litigation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

