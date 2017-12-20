QMC Announces Completion of 2017 Channel Sampling Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., (TSX-V:QMC) (FSE:3LQ) (OTC PINK:QMCQF) (“QMC” or "the Company") is pleased to report that the company has now completed its fall sampling program and has submitted a total of 144 sawn channel samples for analysis (excluding standards and blanks) to SGS Labs in Lakefield, Ontario. To date, a total length of 139.1 metres (456.4 feet) of channel sampling has been completed from eleven sawn channel locations and cut across the width of the Irgon Dike. This includes the 104 samples (including standards and blanks) mentioned in the company’s December 04, 2017 news release.



Requested analysis of all channel samples currently delivered to, and received by SGS Labs in Lakefield, Ontario consists of sodium peroxide fusion, ICP-AES and ICP MS scans for 56 elements including Li, Ta, Nb, Cs, Rb and Be; all elements which may potentially be found within the Winnipeg River area rare element-bearing pegmatites.

The Company expects the results from first set of samples to be ready in January 2018.

Between 1953-1954, the Lithium Corp. of Canada Limited drilled 25 holes into the Irgon Dike and subsequently reported a historical resource estimate of 1.2 million tons grading 1.51% Li 2 O over a strike length of 365 meters and to a depth of 213 meters (Northern Miner, Vol. 41, no.19, Aug. 4, 1955, p.3). This historical resource is documented in a 1956 Assessment Report by B. B. Bannatyne for the Lithium Corp. of Canada Ltd. (Manitoba Assessment Report No. 94932). This historical estimate is believed to be based on reasonable assumptions and neither the company nor the QP have any reason to contest the document’s relevance and reliability. The ongoing detailed channel sampling and a subsequent drill program will be required to update this historical resource to current NI 43-101 standards. Historic metallurgical tests reported an 87% recovery from which a concentrate averaging 5.9% Li 2 O was obtained. During this historical 1950 era work program, a complete mining plant was installed on site designed to process 500 tons of ore per day and in addition, a three-compartment shaft was sunk to a depth of 74 meters. On the 61-metre level, lateral development was extended off the shaft for a total of 366 meters of drifting from which six crosscuts transected the dike. The work was suspended in 1957, awaiting a more favourable market for lithium oxides and at this time the mine buildings were removed.

The mineral reserve cited above is presented as a historical estimate and uses historical terminology which does not conform to current NI43-101 standards. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Although the historical estimates are believed to be based on reasonable assumptions, they were calculated prior to the implementation of National Instrument 43-101. These historical estimates do not meet current standards as defined under sections 1.2 and 1.3 of NI 43-101; consequently, the issuer is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bruce E. Goad, P. Geo. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

QMC is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. The Company's properties include the Irgon Lithium Mine project, two VMS properties, the Rocky Lake and Rocky-Namew known collectively as the Namew Lake District Project. Currently, all of the company's properties are located in Manitoba.

