Durango Increases Land Position at Dianna Lake Due to Recent Positive Results

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / December 20, 2017 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that further to its news of December 18, 2017, it has acquired via online staking an additional 477 hectares surrounding its wholly owned Dianna Lake, Saskatchewan property.

The mineralization zone encountered is enriched by silver, gold, cobalt, copper, mercury, nickel, lead, zinc, rhenium, scandium, antimony, tungsten and Rare Earth Elements, and depleted by aluminum, calcium, potassium, and natrium.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango, further commented, "Due to the great success of the latest exploration program where high-grade silver, copper and cobalt were discovered, management decided additional ground surrounding the property would permit room for potential expansion on the Dianna Lake property. Our team is focused on a follow-up exploration program at Dianna Lake when weather permits in the coming months."

About the Dianna Lake property, Saskatchewan

Durango's Dianna Lake silver property covers a historical area in which, from 1968 to 1969, two high-grade, primarily native, silver-bearing exploration targets of between 30,000 tonnes and 50,000 tonnes grading five to 10 ounces per ton silver, approximately 600 metres apart, were determined by trench grab sample assays, according to a historical evaluation report composed for Comaplex Resources in 1980* (1).

* Potential quantities and grades are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Additionally, the main silver-bearing zone is spatially associated with a large zone of low-grade, disseminated copper-silver mineralization in which drilling of two IP anomalies indicated approximately five million tonnes averaging 0.4 ounce per ton silver and 0.4 per cent copper (undefined category historical resource estimate, undocumented method), according to the same report** (1).

** A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and Durango is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or reserves. The historical estimates use categories other than those required by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and National Instrument 43-101. Further research and exploration work must be carried out to verify all historical information before a resource estimate is possible.

Previous work on the claims was reported in 1969, 1980 and 1998, and included diamond drill holes, trenches and pits primarily across two zones where mineralization was identified at or near surface. *** One zone was reported to have five trenches exposing silver-copper mineralization over approximately 80 metres. Historical grab samples from pit No. 1 of this zone included values of 2,458.4, 684.4, 647.4, 600.2, 464.2 and 454.8 ounces per tonne silver. Out of 18 grab samples, 13 samples assayed between 185 ounces per tonne silver and 2,458.4 ounces per tonne silver. Pit No. 2 grab samples returned reported highs of 298 ounces per ton silver and 197 ounces per tonne silver (out of seven samples ranging from 12.2 ounces per ton silver to 298 ounces per tonne silver) (1). The Company cautions that grab samples are selective and may not be representative of the mineralization on the property.

*** A qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify, analyze and test the data underlying the previously filed government work reports created for the property. The historical information and data is being used for information purposes only until it can be verified by the Company through additional exploration work.

The technical contents of this release were approved by George Yordanov, P.Geo, a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The property has not yet been the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 report.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company has a 100% interest in the Mayner's Fortune limestone properties in northwest British Columbia, the Decouverte and Trove gold properties in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, and certain lithium properties near the Whabouchi mine, the Buckshot graphite property near the Miller Mine in Quebec, the Dianna Lake silver project in northern Saskatchewan, and the Whitney Northwest property near the Lake Shore Gold and Goldcorp joint venture in Ontario.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Facsimile: 888.266.3983

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited to the completion of future exploration or project exploration programs at the Dianna Lake property and the impact on the Company of these events. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. For a detailed list of risks and uncertainties relating to Durango, please refer to the Company's prospectus filed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2017 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.