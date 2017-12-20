Napier Ventures Announces Appointment of Hugo Sibony to its Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / TheNewswire / (December 20, 2017) -- Napier Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: NAP) ("Napier" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Hugo Sibony to its board of directors.

Mr. Sibony holds a Master's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Bristol (United Kingdom). With a background that includes renewable energy project construction and management throughout Europe, he has lead projects from the development stage through to operations while successfully managing the interests of multiple stakeholders.

A native speaker of English and French, Mr. Sibony is also fluent in Spanish and Italian.

"We are pleased to have Mr. Sibony join Napier's board. His experience and background in renewable energy will be a wonderful asset as we intend to use alternative solar energy to power the SXEW plant on our Emerald Isle copper oxide project in Kingman, Arizona," stated Donald Scoretz, President & CEO.

About Napier Ventures

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V: NAP), Napier Ventures Inc. is a Vancouver based, junior mineral exploration Company managed by a team of professionals with extensive experience in mining exploration, finance and law. Management is dedicated to advancing the Company and increasing shareholder value by engaging in the search for value-adding mineral deposits through exploration and/or acquisition, as well as other resource opportunities as they may arise.

On behalf of the board of

Napier Ventures Inc.

Per: "Donald Scoretz"

Donald Scoretz

Chief Executive Officer

Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the completion of the Private Placement, the use of proceeds of the Private Placement and contemplated approvals of the TSXV. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To reach Napier Ventures Inc. please contact:

Earl Hope | (604) 639-0009 | earl@napierventuresinc.com

Copyright (c) 2017 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.