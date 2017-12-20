Greg Rickford Steps Down From Noront Board of Directors

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noront Resources Ltd. (“Noront” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NOT) announces that the Honourable Greg Rickford will step down from the Noront Board of Directors effective today. Greg recently declared his candidacy for Member of Provincial Parliament in the Kenora-Rainy River district and wishes to focus his energy on the upcoming campaign.



“It was very beneficial for us to have Greg on our Board of Directors for the last several months,” said Noront Resources Chairman, Paul Parisotto. “His political acumen and knowledge of the complexities involved in resource development throughout Canada added a great deal of value to our discussions. We wish him all the best in his political endeavours.”

“I enjoyed my time on the Noront Board tremendously,” added Greg Rickford. “I had the great privilege to work with a talented, experienced and dedicated group of people on a legacy opportunity for northern Ontario."

Noront will review its Board composition and requirements in 2018 as part of the Company’s annual governance review.

About Noront Resources

Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on the development of its high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire. www.norontresources.com

For more information:

Janice Mandel

janice.mandel@signaleadership.com

647-300-3853