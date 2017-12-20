Greg Rickford Steps Down From Noront Board of Directors

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noront Resources Ltd. (“Noront” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NOT) announces that the Honourable Greg Rickford will step down from the Noront Board of Directors effective today. Greg recently declared his candidacy for Member of Provincial Parliament in the Kenora-Rainy River district and wishes to focus his energy on the upcoming campaign.
“It was very beneficial for us to have Greg on our Board of Directors for the last several months,” said Noront Resources Chairman, Paul Parisotto. “His political acumen and knowledge of the complexities involved in resource development throughout Canada added a great deal of value to our discussions. We wish him all the best in his political endeavours.”
“I enjoyed my time on the Noront Board tremendously,” added Greg Rickford. “I had the great privilege to work with a talented, experienced and dedicated group of people on a legacy opportunity for northern Ontario."
Noront will review its Board composition and requirements in 2018 as part of the Company’s annual governance review.
About Noront Resources Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on the development of its high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire. www.norontresources.com
For more information: Janice Mandel janice.mandel@signaleadership.com 647-300-3853
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts, in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"