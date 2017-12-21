Focus Ventures Ltd issues shares for services

VANCOUVER, Dec. 21, 2017 - Focus Ventures Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:FCV) announces that in accordance with its agreement to issue common shares to Gordon Tainton in part consideration for his ongoing services as President of the Company, an installment of 458,333 shares has been issued to Mr. Tainton for services rendered during the three months ended October 31, 2017. The Company has also issued 350,000 common shares to David Cass for geological services provided to the Company during the five months ended November 30, 2017. All of the shares have a resale restriction which expires on April 20, 2018.

Focus is developing the Bayovar 12 phosphate deposit located 40 km from the coast in the Sechura District of northern Peru. Bayovar 12 hosts a large resource of highly-reactive sedimentary phosphate rock - a key raw material input for phosphate fertilizers and vital to world food production. Reactive phosphate rock from Sechura is a natural, slow-release source of phosphorus that can be applied directly to crops. One of Focus’s objectives is to supply direct application phosphate rock to the agricultural regions of Central and South America and Southeast Asia.

