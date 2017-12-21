Adventus Zinc Closes C$10 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2017 /CNW/ - Adventus Zinc Corp. ("Adventus Zinc" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the previously announced private placement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc., and including Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc., TD Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Eight Capital and Raymond James Ltd. (collectively, the "Underwriters") pursuant to which the Company issued 11,363,637 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.88 per Share (the "Offering Price"), representing total gross proceeds of C$10 million (the "Offering").

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to fund the Curipamba project in Ecuador and its Ecuadorian exploration alliance, general and administrative expenses, corporate activities as well as working capital for the Company.

The Underwriters were paid a cash fee of 6.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering (1% in respect of president's list purchasers) and were issued an aggregate total of 154,925 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.88 for a period of 24 months from closing of the Offering. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring April 22, 2018.

About Adventus Zinc

Adventus Zinc is a unique company focused on zinc exploration and project development globally. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corp., Greenstone Resources LP and Resource Capital Funds, as well as other highly respected investors in the mining business. Adventus Zinc currently has large prospective land packages in both Ireland and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, and is earning a 75% ownership interest in the Curipamba polymetallic project in Ecuador. In addition, Adventus Zinc has a country-wide generative exploration alliance with its partner in Ecuador. The Company is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol ADZN.

