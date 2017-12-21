Cobalt 27 adds two directors as company focuses on streaming, Candace MacGibbon and Justin Cochrane

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - December 21, 2017) - Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: KBLT) (FRANKFURT: 27O) is pleased to announce the addition of two directors to the board, Candace MacGibbon and Justin Cochrane. The Company continues to build its board and management team in anticipation of its transition to a streaming company. Ms. MacGibbon is a CPA and brings a strong background in both mining and capital markets to the board as the Company moves towards cash flow. She will serve on the audit committee. Mr. Cochrane is a streaming expert and will chair the board's newly created streaming committee.

Ms. MacGibbon is a CPA, CA with over 25 years' experience in the mining sector and capital markets. She is currently the CEO of INV Metals Inc., a Canadian mineral resource company focused on the development and exploration of the Loma Larga gold property in Ecuador. Ms. MacGibbon has a deep understanding of the capital markets as a result of her previous employment as a global mining institutional salesperson with RBC Capital Markets and in base metals research as a mining associate with BMO Capital Markets. Ms. MacGibbon is a Chartered Professional Accountant and her financial and accounting experience includes her previous role as CFO of INV Metals Inc., as well as her prior employment with Deloitte LLP. Ms. MacGibbon is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario and Sir Wilfred Laurier University.

Mr. Cochrane is currently the President & COO of Cobalt 27 and runs Cobalt 27's streaming and royalty business, Electric Metals Streaming Corp. He has over 15 years of royalty and stream financing, M&A and corporate finance experience. He served as Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Development for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. for five years. At Sandstorm, he was responsible for the structuring, negotiation and execution of stream and royalty financing contracts around the world, across dozens of projects. Prior to Sandstorm, he spent nine years in investment banking and equity capital markets with National Bank Financial where he covered the resource, royalty, clean-tech and energy technology sectors. Mr. Cochrane is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a graduate of the University of British Columbia. Mr. Cochrane is currently on the board of Duke Royalty Limited, a diversified royalty company listed in London.

Ms. MacGibbon and Mr. Cochrane join Anthony Milewski, John Kanellitsas, Frank Estergaard, and Nick French on the board.

With the addition of two new directors, Mr. Hykawy will step down from the board and join Cobalt 27's Advisory Board as its Chairman.

"The electric vehicle revolution has continued to accelerate in 2017 and as our business continues to evolve we are excited to welcome two outstanding directors to the Board. And I'm equally excited to continue working with Mr. Hykawy in his new capacity as Chairman of the Advisory Board" commented Anthony Milewski, the Company's Chairman.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a minerals company that offers pure-play exposure to cobalt, an integral element in key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets. The Company owns over 2,982 Mt of physical cobalt and manages a portfolio of 7 cobalt royalties. The Company intends to continue investing in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt, while potentially adding to its cobalt physical holdings when opportunities arise.

ON BEHALF OF

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Anthony Milewski

Chairman

For further information contact the Company at 647.846.7765 and please visit Cobalt 27's website at www.co27.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies

of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company's control. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia) or any other jurisdiction outside Canada. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction outside of Canada. None of the Company's securities have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration or pursuant to an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.