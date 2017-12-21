Mirasol Resources Limited: Grants Options

VANCOUVER, Dec. 21, 2017 - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ, OTCPK:MRZLF) ("Mirasol" or the "Company") announced the grant of 350,000 incentive stock options under its incentive stock option plan to the directors and an officer. The options are exercisable at $1.65 for a period of three years from the date of grant.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd:

Mirasol is a premier project generation company that is focused on the discovery and development of profitable precious metal and copper deposits, operating via the joint venture business model. Strategic joint ventures with precious metal producers have enabled Mirasol to maintain a tight share structure while advancing its priority projects that are focused in high-potential regions in Chile and Argentina. Mirasol employs an integrated generative and on-ground exploration approach, combining leading-edge technologies and experienced exploration geoscientists to maximize the potential for discovery. Mirasol is in a strong financial position and has a significant portfolio of exploration projects located within the Tertiary Age Mineral belts of Chile and the Jurassic age Au+Ag district of Santa Cruz Province Argentina.

