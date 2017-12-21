Dajin Resources Receives LEI Number For Trading In Germany

Vancouver, December 21, 2017 - Dajin Resources Corp. ("Dajin") (TSX-V: DJI) (OTC: DJIFF) (Germany: C2U1) is pleased to report that it has been assigned the European Union Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI") number 529900O4I6THAD6BOO65. It is required that companies listed on German Stock Exchanges (ie. Frankfurt Stock Exchange) have an LEI number by January 3, 2018, and Dajin is listed and actively trades on one or more stock exchanges or trading platforms in Germany. The European Union has adopted regulations that require use of the LEI as a barcode equivalent aimed at pinpointing systemic risks.

About the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)

The Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) number is a 20-digit alphanumeric code. It is an internationally standardized and globally valid identifier for financial market participants. Its purpose is to clearly and unequivocally identify contracting parties (e.g., companies, banks, and investment funds). It is used to comply with a variety of financial reporting requirements. The Deutsche Borse Group has stated that "the LEI will clearly assist the regulatory authorities in monitoring and analysing threats to the stability of the financial markets, it can also be utilised by counterparties internally for risk management purposes."

About Dajin:

Dajin, is an early stage Lithium exploration company. Through its interest in Dajin Resources S.A. ("Dajin S.A."), it holds concessions or concession applications in Jujuy Province, Argentina that were acquired in regions known to contain brines with Lithium, Potassium and Boron values. These land holdings exceed 93,000 hectares (230,000 acres) and are primarily located in the Salinas Grandes and Guayatayoc salt lake basins. Dajin S.A. is partnered with LSC Lithium Corp. (LSC) who has agreed to spend $2,000,000 to earn a 51% interest in Dajin S.A.'s Lithium properties while building a significant presence in Argentina. The Cooperativa San Jose recently received exploration permits for a portion of the land package now part of the earn-in agreement with LSC. Exploration of the 4,400 hectares (10,873 acres) San Jose - Navidad minas will commence under the management of LSC, the operator of the earn-in agreement.

Dajin also holds a 100% interest in 403 placer claims covering 7,914 acres (3,202 hectares) in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada. These claims are known to contain Lithium and Boron values and are adjacent to the birth place of US Borax Corp's first borax mine. Dajin also holds a 100% interest in 191 placer claims covering 3,851 acres (1,558 hectares) in the Alkali Lake valley of Esmeralda County, Nevada, located 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of Albemarle's Silver Peak Lithium brine operation in Clayton Valley.

