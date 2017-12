Stina Resources Ltd. Strengthens Board with New Director

Vancouver, Dec 21, 2017 - Stina Resources Ltd. (CSE: SQA) (OTCQB: STNUF) (FSE: 01X) ("Stina" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Chris Hopkins of Toronto, Ontario has been appointed a director of the Company.

Mr. Hopkins has over 30 years of financial management experience in the resources industry. He has spent most of his career in senior roles with public mining companies, including Kerr Mines Inc., U.S. Silver, Rio Algom, BHP Billiton, Suncor and several Canadian and international junior mining companies. He has broad junior resource experience in the areas of corporate finance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, financial and management reporting. He has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto, and a Chartered Accountant designation and MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

"We are looking forward to working with Chris. His resource and financial experience will assist as Stina goes forward with exploration and development of its Bisoni Mckay vanadium resources in Nevada and as the Company pursues vanadium redox flow battery technology," states Stina President Brian Stecyk.

With the addition of Chris Hopkins, the directors of Stina Resources Ltd. will be:

Brian Stecyk Director/ President/CEO

Chris Hopkins Director

Jim Morin Director

Brian Murray Director

Brian Stecyk, Director, President & CEO

Telephone: 1-800-882-3213

