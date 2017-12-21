Canadian Platinum Corp.: Work Starts On Cook Gold Project

Saskatoon, December 21, 2017 - Canadian Platinum Corp. . ("CPC" or the "Company"-TSXV:CPC) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Axiom Exploration Ltd., of Saskatoon, SK, to design and carry out the first phase of exploration work on the Company's 70%-owned Cook Gold Project in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA.

The initial stage of work, now underway, consists of compiling and digitizing the existing historical data and integrating that with more recent relevant satellite imagery and other technical data available from various sources. This baseline work allows for preliminary geological interpretation in advance of field operations, which will commence when ground conditions permit. The field operations will consist of airborne geophysics, including, but not limited to, magnetometer and hyperspectral surveys, ground geophysics, geochemistry, geological mapping, verification of historical sampling, prospecting and new sampling, structural interpretation and selection of drill targets.



The Cook Gold Project consists of 88 lode claims covering 7.4 sq km and located 100 km northwest of Winnemucca, Nevada. As reported January 9th, 2017, the historical surface and underground sampling outlines a mineralized corridor, hosting significant gold, silver and copper results, with a strike length of 2.1 km and a width of 0.6 km. Within the mineralized corridor, there are 5 historical mine workings where near-surface oxidized mineralization was mined. The extensive mineralization present on the property, and the project area's proximity to the former-producing Sleeper Mine, may indicate that the mineralization on the property represents the northern extension of the Battle Mountain Eureka trend, but more work and analyses are necessary to make that determination.

Gary Billingsley, President, comments "We are pleased to be working with the newly-formed mineral exploration arm of Axiom Exploration and their team of experienced professionals. CPC is anxious to commence field work on what promises to develop into a significant asset for the Company."

The technical data in this news release have been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Gary Billingsley, PEng, PGeo, a qualified person under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Canadian Platinum Corp. is a Canadian-based resource exploration and development company with its head office in Saskatoon, SK. CPC is focused on the acquisition and development of a diversified portfolio of resource properties that include platinum group elements, precious metals, base metals and strategic metals, including cobalt.

