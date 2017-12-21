Tantalex Resources Corporation Announces Closing of a Non-Brokered Private Placement of $2,430,000

TORONTO, ONTARIO and MUNICH, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Dec 21, 2017) - Tantalex Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX)(CSE:TTX.CN)(CNSX:TTX)(FRANKFURT:1T0) ("TANTALEX" or the "Corporation"), announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") raising gross proceeds of $2,430,000 through the issuance of 24,300,000 units ("Units") at $0.10 per Unit.

Each Unit consisted of one common share in the share capital of TANTALEX (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") of TANTALEX.

Each Warrant entitles its holder thereof to acquire one common share of TANTALEX at an exercise price of $0.12 per Common Share up to the date that is thirty-six (36) months from closing.

A finder's fee will be paid on the proceed of the private placement to investment dealers. The finder's fee will consist of 8% of the gross proceed of the private placement paid in cash and 8% in compensation warrants.

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Corporation for general working capital purposes and financing its ongoing mining operations in the Katanga Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (namely its initial drilling program).

All securities to be issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month statutory hold period in Canada.

About TANTALEX Resources Corporation

TANTALEX is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of Lithium, Cobalt, Tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Company is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

