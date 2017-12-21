SIERRA BLANCA, TX, Dec. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQX: TMRC):

Executive Order follows U.S. Geological Survey report highlighting need to create domestic source of critical minerals

TMRC Round Top project in Texas positioned to produce critical minerals with an estimated mine life over 100 years

American Mineral Reclamation subsidiary involved in projects to produce critical minerals from coal waste, wastewater, acid mine drainage and scrap metal

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (TMRC), an exploration company targeting the heavy rare earths and a variety of other high-value elements and industrial minerals, is pleased to announce it strongly supports President Trump’s Executive Order signed on December 20 titled: “A Federal Strategy to Ensure Secure and Reliable Supplies of Critical Materials”. A copy of the Executive Order may be found here. “The comprehensive order aims to identify new sources of critical minerals, ensure miners and producers have access to the best data, and streamline the leasing and permitting process to expedite production, reprocessing and recycling of minerals at all levels of the supply chain”, according to a statement released by the White House.

The Executive Order was signed the day after the USGS (United States Geological Survey) published its first assessment of U.S. critical mineral resources since 1973. A copy of that report may be found here. The USGS Report identifies 23 metals and minerals critical to the “national economy and national security.” The U.S. was most reliant on China, which supplied the world’s biggest economy with at least 20 critical minerals, the report said. TMRC’s Round Top deposit contains three of these minerals – with the 17 Rare Earths counted as a single metal by USGS – while TMRC’s DoE rare earths-from-coal project may provide access to two additional metals on the USGS list, in addition to the full range of Rare Earths.

“The USGS list of critical minerals highlights the strategic nature of our projects,” said Anthony Marchese, chairman. “Coupled with the President’s Executive Order, we can now see an ‘action plan’ to encourage U.S. production of critical minerals taking shape.”

