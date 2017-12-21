Great Atlantic Released Drill Results from Keymet Precious-Base Metal Property in Newfoundland Including 7.59% Zinc Equivalent Over 12.05 m - Video Available

Vancouver, December 21, 2017 - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH01) has released analytical results for initial drill core samples from the recent diamond drill program at its Keymet Precious-Base Metal Property. The 3,400 hectare property, located approximately 20 kilometres northwest of Bathurst, in northeastern New Brunswick, Canada, has excellent access with paved roads, including a provincial highway, transecting the property.InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Great Atlantic" in the search box.Cannot view this video? Visit:http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_jmeu4tco/Great-Atlantic-Resources-TSXV-GR-has-released-analytical-results-for-initial-drill-core-samples-from-the-recent-diamond-drill-program-at-its-Keymet-Precious-Base-Metal-PropertyThe Keymet property, site of the historic Keymet Mine, hosts multiple gold, silver, zinc, lead and copper occurrences.

The drill program, consisting of 5 holes totalling 679 metres, was conducted in the northwest region of the property, northwest of the historic Keymet Mine. The program tested the continuation of zinc, copper and silver bearing veins and a gold mineralization intersected by Great Atlantic during 2015 diamond drilling and trenching programs.

Each of the 2017 holes intersected veins containing base metal sulfides and local disseminated arsenopyrite mineralization. The company received assays from the first 2 holes with highlights including 7.59% zinc equivalency consisting of 3.54% zinc, 0.92% copper, 0.28% lead, and 115.6 grams per tonne silver, over 12.05 metres in hole Ky-17-5, along with the discovery of a new gold bearing zone of 0.64 grams per tonne gold over 19.96 metres in hole Ky-17-6.

Hole # From (metres) To

(metres) Length (metres) Zinc Eq% Zinc% Lead% Copper% Silver gpt Gold gpt Ky-17-5: 46.90 46.90 0.30 1.385 67.05 68.65 1.60 3.12 2.31 0.14 0.09 31.4 79.05 81.80 2.75 7.51 5.43 0.19 0.45 60.0 including 81.00 81.80 0.80 19.24 13.65 0.45 1.20 166.0



















Ky-17-6 119.45 131.50 12.05 7.59 3.54 0.28 0.92 115.60 including 119.45 124.40 4.95 14.77 7.67 0.48 1.57 209.3 148.80 149.75 0.95 4.9 155.80 158.40 2.60 8.86 1.79 1.67 0.29 316.30 164.00 183.96 19.96 0.64

Gold mineralization on the property is associated with arsenopyrite with previous Great Atlantic boulder samples returning up to 51 grams per tonne gold.

Four of the new holes, Ky-17-5, 6, 7 and 9, were drilled in the same area as 2015 holes Ky-15-3 and Ky-15-4, approximately 1.4 kilometres northwest of the historic Keymet Mine, in an area referred to as the Elmtree 12 occurrence. Hole 15-03 returned 16.68% zinc, 1.11% copper, and 152 grams per tonne silver over a 1.8 metre core length, along with 3.28 grams per tonne gold over a 2.1 metre core length. Hole 15-04 returned 8.68% zinc and 44.8 grams per tonne silver over a 4.28 metre core length at about 90 metres into the hole, and approximately 35 metres vertically under the main vein intersected in hole 15-03.

In the 1980s, closed-spaced drilling by previous operators intersected near-surface mineralized veins in the area of the Elmtree 12 base metal and silver bearing vein occurrence. A 0.88 metre core length from 1981 reported 11.36% zinc, 7.72% copper, and 13.6 ounces per ton silver. In 1989, a 1.22 metre core length sample from a near-by drill hole reported 10.11% zinc, 16.4% copper, and 31 ounces per ton silver.

Drill Results Company Hole ID Zinc Copper Silver Metres

Great Atlantic Hole 2015-03* 16.68% 1.11% 152 gpt 1.8 metres

Great Atlantic Hole 2015-04 8.68% 0.29% 44.8 gpt 4.28 metres

Previous 1981 Hole 11.36% 7.72% 13.6 ounces per ton 0.88 metres











Previous 1989 Hole 10.11% 16.4% 31 ounces per ton 1.22 metres * Included 3.28 grams per tonne gold over a 2.1 metre core length

All Great Atlantic drill intersections to date are within an approximately 70 metre strike length and shallow depth, less than 100 metres in vertical depth.

A fault zone was also exposed in the trench hosting base metal and silver mineralization, where a 2015 grab sample returned 8.99% lead, 1.76% zinc, 0.8% copper and 237 grams per tonne silver.

The company expects to receive the results on the remaining 3 holes shortly.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.greatatlanticresources.com. Investor Relations is handled by Kaye Wynn Consulting Inc. They can be reached at either 604-558-2630 or 888-280-8128, or email info@kayewynn.com.

