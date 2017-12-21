Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Crop Production Services Settles Agreement on DOJ Complaint

21.12.2017  |  Marketwired

LOVELAND, CO--(Marketwired - December 21, 2017) - Agrium Inc. (TSX: AGU) (NYSE: AGU) announced today that Crop Production Services ("CPS"), the retail business unit of Agrium, recently settled with the U.S. Department of Justice over claims that CPS discriminated against U.S. workers to fill a small number of temporary seasonal technician positions at its rice seed facility in Texas. These positions were filled under the previously used H-2A foreign workers visa program, the last time the program was used by the company was in 2016.

CPS is the proud employer of over 10,000 U.S. employees which provide important crop input products, services and solutions to farmers across the United States.

It's important to note that in the settlement agreement, CPS denies discriminating against U.S. workers and notes that it requested and received certification from the U.S. Department of Labor (in February of 2016) that no U.S. workers were qualified and available to fill the positions in question. Our U.S. Crop Production Services business has always had a practice of hiring U.S. workers first and foremost in cases where a qualified candidate is available.

About Agrium
Agrium Inc. is a major global producer and distributor of agricultural products, services and solutions. Agrium produces nitrogen, potash and phosphate fertilizers, with a combined wholesale nutrient capacity of close to eleven million tonnes and with significant competitive advantages across our product lines. Agrium supplies key products and services directly to growers, including crop nutrients, crop protection, seed, as well as agronomic and application services, thereby helping growers to meet the ever growing global demand for food and fibre. Agrium retail-distribution has an unmatched network of approximately 1,500 facilities and over 3,300 crop consultants who provide advice and products to our grower customers to help them increase their yields and returns on hundreds of different crops. With a focus on sustainability, the company strives to improve the communities in which it operates through safety, education, environmental improvement and new technologies such as the development of precision agriculture and controlled release nutrient products. Agrium is focused on driving operational excellence across our businesses, pursuing value-enhancing growth opportunities and returning capital to shareholders. For more information visit: www.agrium.com



Contact

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Investor/Media Relations:
Richard Downey, Vice President, Investor & Corporate Relations
(403) 225-7357

Todd Coakwell, Director, Investor Relations
(403) 225-7437

Louis Brown, Analyst, Investor Relations
(403) 225-7761
Contact us at: www.agrium.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Agrium Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.agrium.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap