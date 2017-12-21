American CuMo Mining Provides Update

Vancouver, Dec. 21, 2017 - American CuMo Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLY) (OTC Pink: MLYCF) ("CuMoCo" or the "Company") announces that the Company's Rights Offering was completed with a total of 4,453,776 shares issued for net proceeds of $295,742. When combined with the recently closed private placement, a total of $1,767,669 was raised. The Company is also pleased to report that the previously announced convertible debenture offering (See News Release dated November 29, 2017) is oversubscribed, with $2,300,000 of convertible debentures having been sold to date. The funds are being allocated to repay the remaining amounts due on the IEMR HK debentures and to support ongoing work at the Company's CuMo Project and Calida Gold project.

Management wishes to take this opportunity to extend best wishes to all shareholders and their families during the holiday season and all the best for the New Year.

Mr Shaun M. Dykes, M.Sc. (Eng), P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, is the designated qualified person for the CuMo Project and the Calida Gold project and has prepared the technical information contained in this news release.

About CuMoCo

CuMoCo is focused on advancing its CuMo Project towards feasibility. CuMoCo is also advancing its newly-acquired Calida Gold project. For more information, please visit cumoco.com, idahocumo.com and cumoproject.com.

For further information, please contact:

American CuMo Mining Corporation

Shaun Dykes, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 689-7902

Email: info@cumoco.com

