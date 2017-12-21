Knick's East-West Gold Project 2017 Ni 43-101 Report has been Released and Posted

Val-d'Or, December 21, 2017 - Knick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: KNX) is pleased to report that the 2017 NI43-101 report? on its wholly owned East-West gold property is now posted on Knicks' web site, via this link 2017-NI 43-101 Report on the East-West Property, and is also available on Sedar. It will be distributed to various financial groups and institutions.

Knick's 100% owned East-West property is located in the Val d'Or-Malartic mining camp of Quebec, Canada. Its neighbours on strike to the east and west respectively are, Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) Kiena Mine and Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK) Marban Mine. The property is bound to the north by claims recently acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX: AEM). Adjacent to the south of Knick's ground is the Malartic Goldfields Mine property recently acquired and held jointly by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX: YRI).

Of particular note in the report?: 1) Page 14 "In light of the results obtained so far, it is highly recommended that the drilling on the property resume, with emphasis more at depth on the West and Marbenite South Bound zones, and drilling of the contact between the Jacola and Val-d'Or formations and on the East zone at depth." 2) Page 29, Figure 5 Schematic Regional Geology; which also indicates gold deposit locations relative to the East-West property. 3) Page 65, section 26.5, Recommendations; includes budget.

Reference Report?: NI 43-101 Technical Report pertaining to THE: EAST-WEST property, Val-d'Or Area, Northwestern Quebec, Abitibi Region, NTS 32C04, November 21, 2017, Prepared for: Knick Exploration Inc., By: Donald Theberge, P. Eng., M.B.A.

Gordon N. Henriksen, P. Geo., Vice President of Knick Exploration, is the Company's qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

